KENOSHA, Wis. — It was the start the Traverse City Pit Spitters were hoping for, coming off a three-day All-Star break.
The Spitters’ first of 16 games before the playoffs ended with a go-ahead RBI single in the ninth from pinch-hitter Tyler Minnick, winning 4-3 against the Kenosha Kingfish on Thursday.
Minnick came in to pinch-hit in the ninth with Evan Orzech on third and Cole Prout on second. Minnick sent a two-out RBI single to center field, helping the Pit Spitters capture a win.
Prout started things in Kenosha with a three-run home run in the third inning to give Traverse City a 3-0 lead.
After going up 3-0, Kenosha tacked on three runs in the fifth inning to make the win difficult for the Spitters. Neither team had their best hitting performance, combining for eight total hits.
Right-hander Nathan Dvorsky got the start for Traverse City, finishing six innings, allowing four hits and three runs while walking none and striking out six.
Right-handed reliever Jared Ure (2-1) guided Traverse City to victory by throwing three innings, allowing zero hits, runs or walks while striking out four.
The Spitters had a chance to open the floodgates in the eighth inning with bases loaded, but three straight outs led them to set up Minnick’s heroics an inning later.
Prout finished the night 2-for-4 with 3 RBI. Shortstop Camden Traficante went 1-for-4. The Spitters combined for four total hits, but it was no different for Kenosha.
The Pit Spitters close out their last trip to Kenosha on Friday with right-handed pitcher Jake Michel getting the start for Traverse City. The Spitters are back in Turtle Creek Stadium on Saturday for a date with the Battle Creek Battle Jacks.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.