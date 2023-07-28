Traverse City, MI (49684)

Today

Partial cloudiness early, with scattered showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon. A few storms may be severe. High 83F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 59F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.