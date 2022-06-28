Traverse City, MI (49684)

Today

Sunny early then increasing clouds with some scattered thunderstorms this afternoon. High 81F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Showers with a possible thunderstorm early, then variable clouds overnight with still a chance of showers. Low near 55F. W winds at 10 to 15 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph. Chance of rain 90%.