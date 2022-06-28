THOMPSONVILLE — Sandra Angulo Minarro shot a bogey-free 5-under 67 to lead after the first round of the 29th Michigan PGA Women’s Open at Crystal Mountain Monday.
Minarro, a 33-year-old from Port St. Lucie, Florida, and Mexico native, has been chasing LPGA status for 10 years. She has played multiple times on what is now the LPGA’s Epson Tour and is competing in the Michigan PGA Women’s Open for the sixth time. She has a best finish of fifth at Crystal Mountain in 2015, and Monday’s round was her best start and best round on the Mountain Ridge course.
“I feel like today I just stayed really patient,” Minarro said. “It wasn’t like perfect golf, but I hit some wedges close when I could take advantage and converted some birdies. I’m very happy with my round and I love coming here. It’s a great event and I love the golf course, too.”
Olivia Stoll of Haslett, the Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Freshman Golfer of the Year for Grand Valley State University, shot 70 to stand second alone and as the low amateur after the first round.
Traverse City West grad Taylor Kehoe is the top local golfer, shooting an opening-round 74 to sit tied for ninth.
Former Women’s Open champion (2019) Anika Dy, also a TC West grad, is in 24th with a 76, and Anci Dy is tied for 30th at 78. Bellaire resident Danielle Staskowski is 40th with an 80, and TC Central grad Emlin Much is 58th after shooting an 84.
Mini-tour professional Macy Hubbard of Parker, Colorado, and Jasmine Ly of Madison Heights, a Northern Illinois University golfer, each shot 71. Jessica Welch of Thomasville, Georgia, a Jacksonville University (Florida) golfer shot 72 as only five golfers played to par or better.
Caroline Ellis, the assistant women’s golf coach at MSU, a reinstated amateur and former Epson Tour golfer, and Crystal Wang, a University of Illinois golfer, each shot 73. Three-time Michigan PGA Open champion Suzy Green-Roebuck of Ann Arbor was in a big group who shot 74.
The field of 74 golfers plays through Wednesday to determine a champion in the $40,000 event.
Minarro said her short game helped her save some pars and convert her five birdies in the round. She said starting with a birdie on No. 1 set her up for feeling calm and confident through the round.
“I didn’t get ahead of myself, I took it one shot at a time,” she said. “I know there is a long way to go and if the wind changes we play a different course. I’m going to keep trying to take it as it is. I haven’t played that much this year, and I’ve been feeling I’m close, so this was very satisfying.”
Stoll, whose mother is Michigan State University women’s golf coach Stacy Slobodnik-Stoll, equaled her best round on the Mountain Ridge course, a 70 she shot last year in the Michigan Women’s Open. Her six birdies were the most by any golfer in the first round.
“I made a lot of birdies and could have gone way lower, but it’s not golf without a few bogeys,” she said. “I played well. I had a good school year and being the freshman of the year helped me build confidence, and even this round, helps me feel more confident about my game.”
Jocelyn Bruch, an amateur from Carmel, Indiana, had the shot of the day with a hole-in-one on the par-3 No. 12 hole, which was playing into the wind at 170 yards for the first round. She shot 74. Abigail Livingston carded consecutive birdies on holes No. 7-9.
Play resumes Tuesday at 8 a.m. at Crystal Mountain.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.