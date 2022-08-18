KALKASKA — Rik Ponstein once stepped down as Kalkaska’s softball coach so he could watch his son play baseball.
Now, he can have a front-row seat as Mike Ponstein takes over the softball program.
Mike Ponstein was approved by the Kalkaska Public Schools board Monday evening as the Blazers’ new softball coach. He’ll take over for his father, who coached Kalkaska for 36 of the last 40 years.
“I’ve been around the softball program all my life,” Mike Ponstein said. “As a kid, I’d hang around with my dad all the time.”
He served as junior varsity coach and varsity assistant for the last four years. He also coached Kalkaska Little League teams and served as baseball coach at Forest Area in 2008.
Kalkaska Athletic Director Bryan Hawkins said Ponstein was the only applicant for the job, one he’s been groomed for over the years and something that seemed like an inevitability.
“Mike is a high-quality, highly experienced candidate,” Hawkins said. “We were glad we had a softball coach who is a part of the family — both figuratively and literally.”
Rik Ponstein retired after 40 years of coaching, leaving behind a legacy and a 776-437 record, 13 district titles, a regional championship and eight Lake Michigan Conference crowns.
The younger Ponstein graduated from Traverse City West in 2000, playing two seasons of baseball for the Titans.
Rik Ponstein stepped down at Kalkaska in 1997 to watch Mike play baseball as a freshman at Kalkaska, but he returned to coaching softball at West a year later. Mike followed him there in 1999. Mike Ponstein played a year of college baseball at Muskegon Community College after his high school career.
While with Little League softball in Kalkaska, Mike coached most of the current Blazers roster, including his daughter Annie, a junior second baseman on a team that lost four seniors off its history-making team that won the program’s first regional championship.
“It’s really pretty cool,” Mike Ponstein said. “To coach with my dad the last four years has been pretty special.”
The rest of the Blazers’ coaching staff may look a little different. Last year’s assistants, Steve Porter and Jeremy Wilkinson, both have sons who play baseball and enter high school this year. Rik Ponstein will be around to help out, though, coaching a bit in summer ball alongside his son this season.
“It’s part of the family legacy,” Hawkins said. “Rik Ponstein was very enthusiastic about the prospect of this. He did a great job of preparing Mike and all his coaches.”
The Blazers lose starting pitcher Mia Miller, shortstop Lorelei Simkins, second baseman Violet Porter and outfielder Lauren Judd. Jaycee Mitchell is expected to slide into Judd’s spot in the outfield, with Michelle Michelin taking over duties as the top pitcher.
“I’m excited to keep things going at Kalkaska,” Mike Ponstein said, “and hopefully even take things further.”
