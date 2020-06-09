MAPLE CITY — Only a select few players make Gary Galla back up.
Reagan Middleton is one of those.
"There's only a handful of players I was afraid to stand on third base — and she was one," said Galla, who has coached 24 seasons at Glen Lake.
The other two being Kari Pleva and Kaitlyn Schaub.
Middleton signed Tuesday to play for Alma College, where she hopes to make more coaches take a step back.
"She hits the ball hard," Galla said. "One off the fence got me. But I don't even take a chance. I back up."
Glen Lake held the signing on the Lakers' softball field Tuesday. Metallica's "Enter Sandman" blared on a speaker beside the table set up for Middleton's signing. Later, "Put me in, coach" came up as Middleton's parents sat at padded chairs on either side of a freshly-painted home plate.
Spectators at the signing stood on the infield with small plastic cones placed six feet apart by athletic director Mark Mattson to enact social distancing. Former Major League pitcher Jay Hook was one of those in attendance.
"I liked the feel of Alma because it's small, just like my school here," Middleton said. "It's family, like is it here."
The family feel continued when she learned the head coach's name was Dennis Griffin and the strength coach Fletcher Roberts. Middleton's brothers are named Griffin and Fletcher.
She also looked at Central Michigan, Grand Valley State, Cornerstone, Hope and Calvin.
Middleton's dad posted videos on YouTube, including one of every third strike from her 17-strikeout performance last season against Suttons Bay in districts, which helped generate some recruiting interest.
"I was talking to the Fosmores," said Middleton, undecided on major, but considering the medical field. "Brad went there and Joey is going there now."
The Fosmore family attended the signing ceremony, most donning their maroon and cream Alma colors.
Middleton joins Traverse City West's Darcy Daenzer in this year's recruiting class. They'll join a Scots roster that already features Boyne City's Sophia Morais and Madison Rosenow and Charlevoix's Hannah Solomon.
She played travel ball for a variety of teams over the years, including the TC Thunder, Northwest Wild, Cherry Bombs and most recently the Midland-based VE Shock, where three of her teammates are also headed to Alma in this year's recruiting class.
Gallas said Middleton won't have a difficult time adjusting to college pitching, as she tends to hit faster pitchers better anyway.
Middleton earned Record-Eagle Dream Team honors as a junior, a season in which she hit .467 with two home runs, 16 doubles and 36 RBIs. For her career, he amassed 28 doubles, three homers, 79 RBIs, 54 runs and a .401 average.
The two-time all-Northwest Conference selection, second-year team captain and Division 3 all-state player last year as a utility player aims to play first base for Alma. She also earned academic all-state honors with a 3.65 grade-point average.
The Lakers break ground Monday for new team rooms — "university quality," according to superintendent Jon Hoover — for the softball and soccer fields, including visitor locker rooms and rest rooms.
