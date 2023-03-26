ALLENTOWN, Pennsylvania — The Michigan Wolverines trailed for a good portion of Sunday's Frozen Four qualifier against Penn State, but they led when it mattered. At the end.
Just 52 seconds into overtime with the game tied 1-1, the Wolverines punched their ticket for the NCAA men's hockey national championship semifinals when Mackie Samoskevich slipped the puck past Nittany Lions goaltender Liam Souliere to light the lamp and set off celebration mode for Michigan. Dylan Duke assisted on the game-winning goal.
The 2-1 victory not only secured a second consecutive Frozen Four berth for the Wolverines, but it also clinched a regional championship out of the Allentown Regional. On Friday, Michigan defeated Colgate 11-1 in the semifinals, and Penn State knocked off Michigan Tech 8-0 to set up the title bout Sunday.
No. 3 Michigan will square off against No. 1 Quinnipiac in one semifinal, and No. 1 Minnesota will battle Boston University in the other. The two games will take place on Thursday, April 6. The puck drops on the first semifinal at 5 p.m. with the second semi following at 8:30.
Sunday's battle between the Wolverines and Nittany Lions remained scoreless until late into the second period. With 1:02 left on the clock, Penn State's Connor MacEachern fired a shot by Michigan goalie Erik Portillo for a 1-0 lead. Christian Berger assisted on the goal. The Wolverines got off four shots on goal in the final 20 seconds of the second, but they could not convert on any.
Penn State remained in the lead through the first 10 minutes of the third, but Adam Fantill came up clutch and tied the game with a goal on an assist from Rutger McGroarty. The Nittany Lions kept the pressure on for the rest of the period, peppering Portillo with shot after shot as the Wolverines managed just three scoring opportunities in the rest of the frame.
But it would be Michigan with the early pressure in overtime; and after a missed shot by Luke Huges, Samoskevich connected for the game-winner. The Wolverines went 4-1 against the Nittany Lions this season.
Michigan is in search of its first national championship since 1998.
