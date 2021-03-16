MCBAIN MANTON

Michigan Prep Girls Basketball Poll

The top 10 teams in the Michigan Associated Press high school basketball poll, with records in parentheses. Totals are based on 15 points for a first-place vote, 14 for second,etc.:

Division 1

School Total Points

1. Hartland (4) (13-0) 72

2. East Lansing (10-0) 65

3. Hudsonville (14-2) 62

4. East Grand Rapids (1) (12-2) 60

5. Saline (12-1) 55

6. Midland Dow (15-0) 50

7. West Bloomfield (9-3) 43

8. East Kentwood (10-2) 34

9. Byron Center (11-2) 31

10. Detroit Renaissance (7-4) 28

(tie) Kalamazoo Central (6-2) 28

Others receiving 12 or more votes: Wayne Memorial 27, Macomb L'Anse Creuse North 19.

Division 2

School Total Points

1. Detroit Edison(DEPSA) (4) (10-0) 74

2. Grand Rapids West Catholic (1) (12-0) 70

3. Harper Woods Chandler Park Academy (11-2) 64

4. Frankenmuth (13-1) 61

5. Buchanan (10-0) 48

6. Sault Ste Marie (12-0) 47

7. Bay City John Glenn (13-2) 45

8. Montague (12-0) 40

9. Lake Fenton (10-1) 34

10. Cadillac (9-1) 29

Others receiving 12 or more votes: Portland 15.

Division 3

School Total Points

1. Grass Lake (4) (11-0) 73

2. Ypsilanti Arbor Preparatory (1) (12-1) 69

3. Kent City (13-0) 63

4. McBain (12-0) 62

5. Frankenmuth (13-1) 61

6. Byron (10-0) 51

7. Adrian Lenawee Christian (8-3) 46

8. Menominee (10-0) 43

9. Glen Lake (13-1) 34

10. Reese (11-0) 32

Others receiving 12 or more votes: Rochester Hills Lutheran Northwest 29, St. Charles 25, Kalamazoo Hackett Catholic Central 14, Erie-Mason 12.

Division 4

School Total Points

1. Saginaw Nouvel (4) (13-0) 74

2. Carney-Nadeau (1) (15-0) 71

3. Waterford Our Lady (8-2) 60

4. Athens (11-1) 50

5. Ewen-Trout Creek (13-1) 48

5. Hillsdale Academy (10-1) 48

7. Mackinaw City (13-1) 34

8. Fowler (8-3) 31

9. Bellaire (11-2) 30

10. Kingston (12-1) 28

(tie) Posen (5-1) 28

Others receiving 12 or more votes: Mount Pleasant Sacred Heart 25, Plymouth Christian Academy 20, Camden-Frontier 14.

