Prep poll
Girls Basketball
The top 10 teams in the Michigan Associated Press high school basketball poll, with records in parentheses. Totals are based on 15 points for a first-place vote, 14 for second, etc.:
Division 1
School Total Points
1. West Bloomfield (3) (8-1) 73
2. East Grand Rapids (1) (10-1) 66
3. Hartland (1) (11-0) 63
4. Saline (10-0) 60
5. East Lansing (8-0) 57
6. Hudsonville (11-2) 52
7. East Kentwood (8-1) 44
8. Midland Dow (12-0) 40
9. Detroit Renaissance (7-4) 26
10. Byron Center (9-2) 23
Others receiving 12 or more votes: Bloomfield Hills Marian 22, Kalamazoo Central 20, Wayne Memorial 18, Macomb L’Anse Creuse North 18.
Division 2
School Total Points
1. Detroit Edison (5) (7-0) 75
2. Grand Rapids West Catholic (9-0) 68
3. Frankenmuth (11-0) 65
4. Bay City John Glenn (11-1) 59
5. Harper Woods Chandler Park (8-2) 55
6. Sault Ste. Marie (10-0) 53
7. Buchanan (8-0) 45
8. Cadillac (7-1) 31
9. Montague (9-0) 26
10. Lake Fenton (8-1) 19
Others receiving 12 or more votes: Williamston 16, Parma Western 14, Plainwell 14, Corunna 14, Portland 12.
Division 3
School Total Points
1. Grass Lake (3) (11-1) 73
2. Kent City (11-0) 64
3. Ypsilanti Arbor Prep (10-1) 62
4. Adrian Lenawee (1) (10-1) 59
5. McBain (1) (10-0) 50
6. Byron (9-0) 49
7. Glen Lake (10-0) 40
8. Menominee (8-0) 34
9. Rochester Hills Lutheran NW (6-0) 21
10. St. Charles (10-0) 20
(tie) Kalamazoo Hackett (9-0) 20
Others receiving 12 or more votes: Lake City 19, Reese 19, Oscoda 15, Erie-Mason 14, Michigan Center 12.
Division 4
School Total Points
1. Saginaw Nouvel (5) (10-0) 75
2. Ewen-Trout Creek (12-0) 66
3. Carney-Nadeau (12-0) 65
4. Athens (9-0) 53
5. Waterford Our Lady (8-2) 52
6. Mackinaw City (11-0) 50
7. Mt. Pleasant Sacred Heart (9-1) 39
8. Hillsdale Academy (8-1) 30
8. Fowler (7-2) 30
10. Plymouth Christian (8-2) 24
Others receiving 12 or more votes: Marion 20, Gaylord St. Mary 19, Kingston 18, Posen 17, Bellaire 14.
NHL
East Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
N.Y. Islanders 26 16 6 4 36 75 57
Washington 25 15 6 4 34 84 80
Pittsburgh 25 15 9 1 31 81 77
Boston 23 13 6 4 30 66 56
Philadelphia 23 13 7 3 29 76 73
N.Y. Rangers 24 10 11 3 23 68 67
New Jersey 22 8 11 3 19 55 71
Buffalo 24 6 14 4 16 56 80
Central Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Carolina 25 18 6 1 37 88 66
Tampa Bay 23 17 4 2 36 83 48
Florida 25 16 5 4 36 84 72
Chicago 26 13 8 5 31 82 80
Columbus 27 10 12 5 25 71 89
Nashville 26 11 14 1 23 63 85
Dallas 20 7 8 5 19 56 54
Detroit 26 7 16 3 17 54 87
West Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Vegas 22 16 5 1 33 70 47
St. Louis 26 14 8 4 32 83 82
Minnesota 23 14 8 1 29 71 60
Colorado 23 13 8 2 28 70 58
Arizona 25 12 10 3 27 68 75
Los Angeles 24 10 8 6 26 73 71
Anaheim 26 8 12 6 22 61 81
San Jose 23 9 11 3 21 66 88
North Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Toronto 27 18 7 2 38 93 67
Winnipeg 25 16 8 1 33 83 72
Edmonton 27 16 11 0 32 86 82
Montreal 24 11 6 7 29 79 68
Vancouver 29 12 15 2 26 83 94
Calgary 26 11 12 3 25 71 80
Ottawa 28 9 18 1 19 76 108
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. The top four teams in each division will qualify for playoffs under this season’s temporary realignment.
Tuesday’s Games
Pittsburgh 4, N.Y. Rangers 2
Winnipeg 4, Toronto 3
Florida 4, Columbus 2
N.Y. Islanders 2, Boston 1, SO
Philadelphia 5, Buffalo 4, SO
Washington 5, New Jersey 4, OT
Carolina 3, Nashville 2, OT
Tampa Bay 4, Detroit 3, OT
Chicago at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.