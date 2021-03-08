tcr-030421-cadillac-gbb-at-tc-west

Cadillac’s Molly Anderson in action at Traverse City West Senior High School in Traverse City on Thursday.

 Record-Eagle/Mike Krebs

Prep poll

Girls Basketball

The top 10 teams in the Michigan Associated Press high school basketball poll, with records in parentheses. Totals are based on 15 points for a first-place vote, 14 for second, etc.:

Division 1

School Total Points

1. West Bloomfield (3) (8-1) 73

2. East Grand Rapids (1) (10-1) 66

3. Hartland (1) (11-0) 63

4. Saline (10-0) 60

5. East Lansing (8-0) 57

6. Hudsonville (11-2) 52

7. East Kentwood (8-1) 44

8. Midland Dow (12-0) 40

9. Detroit Renaissance (7-4) 26

10. Byron Center (9-2) 23

Others receiving 12 or more votes: Bloomfield Hills Marian 22, Kalamazoo Central 20, Wayne Memorial 18, Macomb L’Anse Creuse North 18.

Division 2

School Total Points

1. Detroit Edison (5) (7-0) 75

2. Grand Rapids West Catholic (9-0) 68

3. Frankenmuth (11-0) 65

4. Bay City John Glenn (11-1) 59

5. Harper Woods Chandler Park (8-2) 55

6. Sault Ste. Marie (10-0) 53

7. Buchanan (8-0) 45

8. Cadillac (7-1) 31

9. Montague (9-0) 26

10. Lake Fenton (8-1) 19

Others receiving 12 or more votes: Williamston 16, Parma Western 14, Plainwell 14, Corunna 14, Portland 12.

Division 3

School Total Points

1. Grass Lake (3) (11-1) 73

2. Kent City (11-0) 64

3. Ypsilanti Arbor Prep (10-1) 62

4. Adrian Lenawee (1) (10-1) 59

5. McBain (1) (10-0) 50

6. Byron (9-0) 49

7. Glen Lake (10-0) 40

8. Menominee (8-0) 34

9. Rochester Hills Lutheran NW (6-0) 21

10. St. Charles (10-0) 20

(tie) Kalamazoo Hackett (9-0) 20

Others receiving 12 or more votes: Lake City 19, Reese 19, Oscoda 15, Erie-Mason 14, Michigan Center 12.

Division 4

School Total Points

1. Saginaw Nouvel (5) (10-0) 75

2. Ewen-Trout Creek (12-0) 66

3. Carney-Nadeau (12-0) 65

4. Athens (9-0) 53

5. Waterford Our Lady (8-2) 52

6. Mackinaw City (11-0) 50

7. Mt. Pleasant Sacred Heart (9-1) 39

8. Hillsdale Academy (8-1) 30

8. Fowler (7-2) 30

10. Plymouth Christian (8-2) 24

Others receiving 12 or more votes: Marion 20, Gaylord St. Mary 19, Kingston 18, Posen 17, Bellaire 14.

NHL

East Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

N.Y. Islanders 26 16 6 4 36 75 57

Washington 25 15 6 4 34 84 80

Pittsburgh 25 15 9 1 31 81 77

Boston 23 13 6 4 30 66 56

Philadelphia 23 13 7 3 29 76 73

N.Y. Rangers 24 10 11 3 23 68 67

New Jersey 22 8 11 3 19 55 71

Buffalo 24 6 14 4 16 56 80

Central Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Carolina 25 18 6 1 37 88 66

Tampa Bay 23 17 4 2 36 83 48

Florida 25 16 5 4 36 84 72

Chicago 26 13 8 5 31 82 80

Columbus 27 10 12 5 25 71 89

Nashville 26 11 14 1 23 63 85

Dallas 20 7 8 5 19 56 54

Detroit 26 7 16 3 17 54 87

West Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Vegas 22 16 5 1 33 70 47

St. Louis 26 14 8 4 32 83 82

Minnesota 23 14 8 1 29 71 60

Colorado 23 13 8 2 28 70 58

Arizona 25 12 10 3 27 68 75

Los Angeles 24 10 8 6 26 73 71

Anaheim 26 8 12 6 22 61 81

San Jose 23 9 11 3 21 66 88

North Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Toronto 27 18 7 2 38 93 67

Winnipeg 25 16 8 1 33 83 72

Edmonton 27 16 11 0 32 86 82

Montreal 24 11 6 7 29 79 68

Vancouver 29 12 15 2 26 83 94

Calgary 26 11 12 3 25 71 80

Ottawa 28 9 18 1 19 76 108

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. The top four teams in each division will qualify for playoffs under this season’s temporary realignment.

Tuesday’s Games

Tuesday’s Games

Pittsburgh 4, N.Y. Rangers 2

Winnipeg 4, Toronto 3

Florida 4, Columbus 2

N.Y. Islanders 2, Boston 1, SO

Philadelphia 5, Buffalo 4, SO

Washington 5, New Jersey 4, OT

Carolina 3, Nashville 2, OT

Tampa Bay 4, Detroit 3, OT

Chicago at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

