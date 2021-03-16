MCBAIN MANTON

Manton’s Lauren Wilder (1) fights for the ball with McBain’s Olyvia Nederhood (34) and Emma Schierbeek (left) during a Highland Conference game Friday in McBain

 Record-Eagle/Jake Atnip

The top 10 teams in the Michigan Associated Press high school basketball poll, with records in parentheses. Totals are based on 15 points for a first-place vote, 14 for second,etc.:

Division 1

School Total Points

1. Hartland (4) (13-0) 72

2. East Lansing (10-0) 65

3. Hudsonville (14-2) 62

4. East Grand Rapids (1) (12-2) 60

5. Saline (12-1) 55

6. Midland Dow (15-0) 50

7. West Bloomfield (9-3) 43

8. East Kentwood (10-2) 34

9. Byron Center (11-2) 31

10. Detroit Renaissance (7-4) 28

(tie) Kalamazoo Central (6-2) 28

Others receiving 12 or more votes: Wayne Memorial 27, Macomb L'Anse Creuse North 19.

Division 2

School Total Points

1. Detroit Edison(DEPSA) (4) (10-0) 74

2. Grand Rapids West Catholic (1) (12-0) 70

3. Harper Woods Chandler Park Academy (11-2) 64

4. Frankenmuth (13-1) 61

5. Buchanan (10-0) 48

6. Sault Ste Marie (12-0) 47

7. Bay City John Glenn (13-2) 45

8. Montague (12-0) 40

9. Lake Fenton (10-1) 34

10. Cadillac (9-1) 29

Others receiving 12 or more votes: Portland 15.

Division 3

School Total Points

1. Grass Lake (4) (11-0) 73

2. Ypsilanti Arbor Preparatory (1) (12-1) 69

3. Kent City (13-0) 63

4. McBain (12-0) 62

5. Frankenmuth (13-1) 61

6. Byron (10-0) 51

7. Adrian Lenawee Christian (8-3) 46

8. Menominee (10-0) 43

9. Glen Lake (13-1) 34

10. Reese (11-0) 32

Others receiving 12 or more votes: Rochester Hills Lutheran Northwest 29, St. Charles 25, Kalamazoo Hackett Catholic Central 14, Erie-Mason 12.

Division 4

School Total Points

1. Saginaw Nouvel (4) (13-0) 74

2. Carney-Nadeau (1) (15-0) 71

3. Waterford Our Lady (8-2) 60

4. Athens (11-1) 50

5. Ewen-Trout Creek (13-1) 48

5. Hillsdale Academy (10-1) 48

7. Mackinaw City (13-1) 34

8. Fowler (8-3) 31

9. Bellaire (11-2) 30

10. Kingston (12-1) 28

(tie) Posen (5-1) 28

Others receiving 12 or more votes: Mount Pleasant Sacred Heart 25, Plymouth Christian Academy 20, Camden-Frontier 14.

