ACME — The Michigan Open Championship has been rescheduled for Aug. 31-Sept. 3.
The 103rd edition of the state championship on The Bear course at Grand Traverse Resort and Spa was previously scheduled for June 8-11 and postponed due to the uncertainty of the COVID-19 situation.
“It will take time to reschedule our qualifiers and we are working on that now," Justin Phillips, tournament director for the Michigan Section PGA, said in a press release. "We will have more information on dates and sites for the qualifiers coming soon.”
The pro-am event has also been rescheduled to Aug. 28-29, preceding the championship. Details and information regarding the pro-am will also be released soon.
In March it was announced that some of the best golfers from Michigan would play for the Michigan Open's largest purse after a new sponsorship agreement with Turtle Creek Casino & Hotel. The state championship will have a purse of over $115,000.
Eric Lilleboe of Okemos won last year's championship by five strokes at 13-under after the final round was canceled because of rain.
