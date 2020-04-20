ACME — The Turtle Creek Casino Michigan Open Championship has been postponed until later in the summer of 2020.
New dates for the golf championship are being determined. It was previously scheduled for June 8-11 on The Bear course at Grand Traverse Resort and Spa.
Michigan Section PGA tournament director Justin Phillips said ongoing uncertainty because of the novel coronavirus pandemic forced the postponement.
In March it was announced that the best golfers from Michigan would play for the Michigan Open Championship’s largest purse ever, thanks to a new sponsorship agreement reached with Turtle Creek Casino and Hotel. The 103rd edition of the state championship will have a purse of over $115,000.
A pro-am, previously planned for two days prior to the championship, is also postponed and Phillips said the hope is to still have that event in conjunction with the championship this year.
