Michigan High School Tennis Coaches Association
Preseason rankings
DIVISION 1
1. Ann Arbor Pioneer (1)
2. Troy (3)
3. Northville (6)
4. Bloomfield Hills (2)
5. Clarkston (7)
6. Novi (5)
7. Ann Arbor Skyline (T-15)
8. Port Huron Northern (T-8)
9. Utica Eisenhower (T-15)
10. Holland West Ottawa (T-8)
10. Traverse City Central (T-8)
10. Stoney Creek (T-8)
DIVISION 2
1. Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central (7)
2. Grand Rapids Forest Hills Northern (1)
3. Portage Central (T-4)
4. Birmingham Seaholm (2)
5. St. Joseph (T-10)
6. East Grand Rapids (3 in D3)
7. Battle Creek Lakeview (9)
8. Birmingham Groves (T-4)
9. Byron Center (DNQ)
10. Grosse Pointe North (8)
10. Mattawan (3)
DIVISION 3
1. Bloomfield Hills Cranbrook-Kingswood (1)
2. Chelsea (2)
3. Detroit Country Day (5)
4. Norte Dame Prep (6)
5. Grand Rapids Christian (7)
6. Stevensville Lakeshore (8)
7. Otsego (T-9)
8. Grand Rapids Forest Hills Eastern (T-9)
9. Holland Christian (12)
10. Bloomfield Hills Marian (4)
DIVISION 4
1. Ann Arbor Greenhills (1)
2. Bloomfield Hills Sacred Heart (2)
3. Grand Rapids Catholic Central (3)
4. Jackson Lumen Christi (T-4)
5. Elk Rapids (T-4)
6. Wixom St. Catherine (T- 8)
7. Brandywine (10)
8. North Muskegon (T-4)
9. Traverse City St. Francis (T-11)
10. Grand Rapids West Catholic (T-8)
Number in parenthesis is last year's state finals finish
