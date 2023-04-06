Tennis.jpg

Michigan High School Tennis Coaches Association

Preseason rankings

DIVISION 1

1. Ann Arbor Pioneer (1)

2. Troy (3)

3. Northville (6)

4. Bloomfield Hills (2)

5. Clarkston (7)

6. Novi (5)

7. Ann Arbor Skyline (T-15)

8. Port Huron Northern (T-8)

9. Utica Eisenhower (T-15)

10. Holland West Ottawa (T-8)

10. Traverse City Central (T-8)

10. Stoney Creek (T-8)

DIVISION 2

1. Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central (7)

2. Grand Rapids Forest Hills Northern (1)

3. Portage Central (T-4)

4. Birmingham Seaholm (2)

5. St. Joseph (T-10)

6. East Grand Rapids (3 in D3)

7. Battle Creek Lakeview (9)

8. Birmingham Groves (T-4)

9. Byron Center (DNQ)

10. Grosse Pointe North (8)

10. Mattawan (3)

DIVISION 3

1. Bloomfield Hills Cranbrook-Kingswood (1)

2. Chelsea (2)

3. Detroit Country Day (5)

4. Norte Dame Prep (6)

5. Grand Rapids Christian (7)

6. Stevensville Lakeshore (8)

7. Otsego (T-9)

8. Grand Rapids Forest Hills Eastern (T-9)

9. Holland Christian (12)

10. Bloomfield Hills Marian (4)

DIVISION 4

1. Ann Arbor Greenhills (1)

2. Bloomfield Hills Sacred Heart (2)

3. Grand Rapids Catholic Central (3)

4. Jackson Lumen Christi (T-4)

5. Elk Rapids (T-4)

6. Wixom St. Catherine (T- 8)

7. Brandywine (10)

8. North Muskegon (T-4)

9. Traverse City St. Francis (T-11)

10. Grand Rapids West Catholic (T-8)

Number in parenthesis is last year's state finals finish

