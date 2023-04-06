Michigan High School Softball Coaches Association preseason rankings
DIVISION 1
1. Allen Park
2. Macomb Dakota
3. Mattawan
4. South Lyon
5. Hudsonville
6. Farmington Hills Mercy
7. Jenison
8. Grand Blanc
9. Woodhaven
10. Fenton
Honorable mention: Canton, Lake Orion, Rockford, Rochester Hills Stoney Creek, South Lyon East, Walled Lake Northern, Zeeland West.
DIVISION 2
1. Stevensville Lakeshore
2. Gaylord
3. Essexville Garber
4. Escanaba
5. Frankenmuth
6. Unity Christian
7. Milan
8. Chelsea
9. Muskegon Oakridge
10. Trenton
Honorable mention: Big Rapids, Clio, Cheboygan, Coopersville, Edwardsburg, Freeland, Gladwin, Hamilton, New Boston Huron, North Branch, Richmond, Orchard Lake St Mary's, Wayland.
DIVISION 3
1. Millington
2. Evart
3. Grandville Calvin Christian
4. Algonac
5. Almont
6. Gladstone
7. Watervliet
8. Kingsley
9. TC St. Francis
10. Shepherd
Honorable mention: Buchanan, Cass City, Clare, Clinton, Coloma, Delton Kellogg, Grass Lake, Ithaca, Laingsburg, Negaunee, New Lothrop, Pewamo-Westphalia, Ravenna, Standish-Sterling.
DIVISION 4
1. Unionville-Sebewaing
2. Holton
3. Riverview Gabriel Richard
4. Hillman
5. Rogers City
6. Ishpeming
7. Pickford
8. Decatur
9. River Valley
10. Johannesburg-Lewiston
Honorable mention: Athens, Coleman, Inland Lakes, Marion, Mt. Pleasant Sacred Heart, Mendon, Portland St. Patrick.
