Softball.jpg

Michigan High School Softball Coaches Association preseason rankings

DIVISION 1

1. Allen Park

2. Macomb Dakota

3. Mattawan

4. South Lyon

5. Hudsonville

6. Farmington Hills Mercy

7. Jenison

8. Grand Blanc

9. Woodhaven

10. Fenton

Honorable mention: Canton, Lake Orion, Rockford, Rochester Hills Stoney Creek, South Lyon East, Walled Lake Northern, Zeeland West.

DIVISION 2

1. Stevensville Lakeshore

2. Gaylord

3. Essexville Garber

4. Escanaba

5. Frankenmuth

6. Unity Christian

7. Milan

8. Chelsea

9. Muskegon Oakridge

10. Trenton

Honorable mention: Big Rapids, Clio, Cheboygan, Coopersville, Edwardsburg, Freeland, Gladwin, Hamilton, New Boston Huron, North Branch, Richmond, Orchard Lake St Mary's, Wayland.

DIVISION 3

1. Millington

2. Evart

3. Grandville Calvin Christian

4. Algonac

5. Almont

6. Gladstone

7. Watervliet

8. Kingsley

9. TC St. Francis

10. Shepherd

Honorable mention: Buchanan, Cass City, Clare, Clinton, Coloma, Delton Kellogg, Grass Lake, Ithaca, Laingsburg, Negaunee, New Lothrop, Pewamo-Westphalia, Ravenna, Standish-Sterling.

DIVISION 4

1. Unionville-Sebewaing

2. Holton

3. Riverview Gabriel Richard

4. Hillman

5. Rogers City

6. Ishpeming

7. Pickford

8. Decatur

9. River Valley

10. Johannesburg-Lewiston

Honorable mention: Athens, Coleman, Inland Lakes, Marion, Mt. Pleasant Sacred Heart, Mendon, Portland St. Patrick.

Follow @Jamescook14 on Twitter.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you