Division 1
School Record Points
1. Belleville (5) (6-0) 50
2. Caledonia (6-0) 42
3. Rockford (6-0) 40
4. Macomb Dakota (6-0) 38
5. Rochester Adams (5-1) 25
6. West Bloomfield (5-1) 23
7. Clinton Township Chippewa Valley (5-1) 19
8. Lapeer (6-0) 13
9. Brighton (6-0) 11
(tie) Saline (6-0) 11
Others receiving votes: Davison 2. Detroit Catholic Central 1.
Division 2
School Record Points
1. Dexter (4) (6-0) 49
2. Warren De La Salle (1) (5-1) 46
3. Muskegon Mona Shores (5-1) 36
(tie) Livonia Franklin (6-0) 36
5. Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central (6-0) 33
6. South Lyon (5-1) 24
7. East Lansing (5-1) 17
8. Muskegon Reeths-Puffer (5-1) 12
9. Midland (5-1) 10
10. Birmingham Seaholm (6-0) 7
Others receiving votes: Battle Creek Central 2. Port Huron Northern 2. South Lyon East 1.
Division 3
School Record Points
1. Detroit King (5) (4-1) 50
2. Mason (6-0) 42
3. Muskegon (4-2) 38
4. River Rouge (4-1) 35
5. Mount Pleasant (5-1) 28
6. St. Joseph (5-1) 24
7. Walled Lake Western (5-1) 21
(tie) Zeeland West (5-1) 21
9. Grosse Pointe North (6-0) 9
10. Linden (5-1) 4
Others receiving votes: Cadillac 2. Trenton 1.
Division 4
School Record Points
1. Grand Rapids South Christian (5) (6-0) 50
2. Whitehall (6-0) 45
3. Riverview (6-0) 40
4. Redford Union (6-0) 34
5. Chelsea (5-1) 27
6. Freeland (5-1) 21
7. North Branch (6-0) 16
8. Edwardsburg (5-1) 15
9. Croswell-Lexington (5-1) 10
10. Goodrich (5-1) 8
Others receiving votes: Charlotte 5. GR Forest Hills Eastern 2. Ludington 2.
Division 5
School Record Points
1. Frankenmuth (3) (6-0) 48
2. Grand Rapids Catholic Central (2) (5-1) 46
3. Detroit Country Day (4-1) 38
4. Belding (6-0) 31
(tie) Gladwin (6-0) 31
6. Corunna (5-1) 23
(tie) Portland (5-1) 23
8. Muskegon Oakridge (5-1) 12
9. Marine City (5-1) 7
(tie) Williamston (5-1) 7
Others receiving votes: Olivet 2. Pontiac Notre Dame Prep 2. Berrien Springs 2. Howard City Tri-County 2. Armada 1.
Division 6
School Record Points
1. Grand Rapids West Catholic (5) (6-0) 50
2. Clinton (6-0) 44
3. Standish-Sterling (6-0) 39
4. Negaunee (6-0) 34
5. Durand (6-0) 29
6. Boyne City (6-0) 19
7. Kent City (6-0) 15
8. Gladstone (5-1) 14
(tie) Millington (5-1) 14
10. Warren Michigan Collegiate (5-1) 6
(tie) Madison Heights Bishop Foley (6-0) 6
Others receiving votes: Ecorse 3. Constantine 2.
Division 7
School Record Points
1. Traverse City St. Francis (5) (6-0) 50
2. Hudson (6-0) 44
3. New Lothrop (6-0) 40
4. Detroit Central (6-0) 35
5. Ithaca (5-1) 28
6. Elkton-Pigeon Bay Port Laker (6-0) 27
7. Napoleon (6-0) 21
8. Charlevoix (5-1) 10
9. Ravenna (5-1) 6
10. Erie-Mason (5-1) 3
(tie) Jackson Lumen Christi (3-3) 3
Others receiving votes: Schoolcraft 2. North Muskegon 2. Union City 2. Pewamo-Westphalia 1. Lawton 1.
Division 8
School Record Points
1. Ottawa Lake Whiteford (5) (6-0) 50
2. Beal City (6-0) 43
3. Fowler (6-0) 39
4. Ubly (6-0) 35
5. Saginaw Michigan Lutheran Seminary (6-0) 33
6. Iron Mountain (5-1) 24
7. Evart (5-1) 17
8. Centreville (5-1) 16
9. Frankfort (5-1) 12
10. Reading (5-1) 6
Others receiving votes: none.
Division 1 (8-player)
School Record Points
1. Grand Rapids NorthPointe Christian (4) (6-0) 48
2. Adrian Lenawee Christian (5-1) 42
(tie) Merrill (1) (6-0) 42
4. Munising (6-0) 32
5. Martin (5-1) 28
6. Bridgman (6-0) 27
7. Norway (6-0) 21
8. Lincoln-Alcona (6-0) 11
9. Kingston (6-0) 8
10. Rogers City (6-0) 7
Others receiving votes: Newberry 3. Farwell 3. Auburn Hills Oakland Christian 2. Brown City 1.
Division 2 (8-player)
School Record Points
1. Powers North Central (5) (6-0) 50
2. Colon (6-0) 45
3. Marion (6-0) 38
4. Climax-Scotts (5-1) 25
(tie) Morrice (5-1) 25
6. Crystal Falls Forest Park (5-1) 24
7. Peck (5-1) 21
8. Posen (5-1) 16
(tie) Au Gres-Sims (5-1) 16
10. Cedarville (5-1) 6
Others receiving votes: Mendon 5. Lake Linden-Hubbell 3. Gaylord St. Mary 1.
