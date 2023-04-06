Michigan High School Baseball Coaches Association
2023 Preseason rankings
DIVISION 1
1. Orchard Lake St. Mary's
2. Northville
3. Battle Creek Lakeview
4. Midland
5. Grand Blanc
6. Birmingham Brother Rice
7. Hartland
8. West Bloomfield
9. Mattawan
10. Monroe
11. Grosse Pte. North
12. Rochester Adams
13. Bay City Western
14. Howell
15. Woodhaven
16. Anchor Bay
17. Sterling Heights Stevenson
18. Detroit Catholic Central
19. Brighton
20. Canton
DIVISION 2
1. Grosse Pointe Liggett
2. New Boston Huron
3. Stevensville Lakeshore
4. Grand Rapids Christian
5. Bay City John Glenn
6. Detroit Country Day
7. Flint Powers
8. Midland Bullock Creek
9. Vicksburg
10. Forest Hills Eastern
11. St. Clair
12. Trenton
13. Fruitport
14. Richmond
15. Frankenmuth
16. Petoskey
17. St. Johns
18. Hamilton
19. Grand Rapids South Christian
20. Allendale
DIVISION 3
1. Algonac
2. Detroit Edison
3. Grand Rapids West Catholic
4. Blissfield
5. Bad Axe
6. Lansing Catholic Central
7. Hudson
8. Watervliet
9. Clinton
10. Buchanan
11. Gladstone
12. Pewamo-Westphalia
13. Parchment
14. Onsted
15. Niles Brandywine
16. Grand Rapids Covenant Christian
17. Traverse City St. Francis
18. Jackson Lumen Christi
19. Ottawa Lake Whiteford
20. Hanover-Horton
DIVISION 4
1. Marine City Cardinal Mooney
2. Beal City
3. Whitmore Lake
4. Riverview Gabriel Richard
5. Royal Oak Shrine
6. Rudyard
7. Inland Lakes
8. Rogers City
9. Decatur
10. Glen Lake
11. Muskegon West Michigan Christian
12. Kalamazoo Hackett
13. Muskegon Catholic Central
14. North Huron
15. Gobles
16. Painesdale Jeffers
17. Rochester Hills Lutheran Northwest
18. Three Oaks River Valley
19. Ubly
20. Plymouth Christian
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.