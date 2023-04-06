Baseball.jpg

Michigan High School Baseball Coaches Association

2023 Preseason rankings

DIVISION 1

1. Orchard Lake St. Mary's

2. Northville

3. Battle Creek Lakeview 

4. Midland 

5. Grand Blanc 

6. Birmingham Brother Rice 

7. Hartland 

8. West Bloomfield 

9. Mattawan 

10. Monroe 

11. Grosse Pte. North 

12. Rochester Adams 

13. Bay City Western 

14. Howell 

15. Woodhaven 

16. Anchor Bay 

17. Sterling Heights Stevenson 

18. Detroit Catholic Central 

19. Brighton

20. Canton 

DIVISION 2

1. Grosse Pointe Liggett

2. New Boston Huron

3. Stevensville Lakeshore

4. Grand Rapids Christian

5. Bay City John Glenn

6. Detroit Country Day

7. Flint Powers

8. Midland Bullock Creek

9. Vicksburg

10. Forest Hills Eastern

11. St. Clair

12. Trenton

13. Fruitport

14. Richmond

15. Frankenmuth

16. Petoskey

17. St. Johns

18. Hamilton

19. Grand Rapids South Christian

20. Allendale

DIVISION 3

1. Algonac 

2. Detroit Edison 

3. Grand Rapids West Catholic 

4. Blissfield 

5. Bad Axe 

6. Lansing Catholic Central 

7. Hudson

8. Watervliet 

9. Clinton 

10. Buchanan 

11. Gladstone 

12. Pewamo-Westphalia 

13. Parchment 

14. Onsted 

15. Niles Brandywine 

16. Grand Rapids Covenant Christian 

17. Traverse City St. Francis 

18. Jackson Lumen Christi 

19. Ottawa Lake Whiteford 

20. Hanover-Horton 

DIVISION 4

1. Marine City Cardinal Mooney

2. Beal City

3. Whitmore Lake

4. Riverview Gabriel Richard

5. Royal Oak Shrine

6. Rudyard

7. Inland Lakes 

8. Rogers City

9. Decatur

10. Glen Lake

11. Muskegon West Michigan Christian

12. Kalamazoo Hackett

13. Muskegon Catholic Central

14. North Huron

15. Gobles

16. Painesdale Jeffers

17. Rochester Hills Lutheran Northwest

18. Three Oaks River Valley

19. Ubly

20. Plymouth Christian

