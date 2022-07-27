TRAVERSE CITY — The University of Michigan football team spent a few days in the Traverse City area for an annual team bonding trip.
The trip was optional, but half of the team was present while others were back in Ann Arbor for media day. Players like quarterbacks JJ McCarthy, Cade McNamara, and many others were at Traverse City Central High School on Monday and Tuesday, working out, taking pictures and signing autographs for fans.
“It’s been amazing just to see the impact we have on this entire state,” defensive end Mike Morris said. “And wherever we go, fans flock towards us. We were painting houses and the whole little town came together, just parked and watching us, conversing. It’s been an amazing experience.”
Every year, players get a chance to experience different parts of the world. Some of their past trips have included Africa, Spain, and a few others, but players like Morris, a Florida native, got a chance to see northern Michigan.
For some of the players, they’ve never been to northern Michigan before.
“I’ve never known Michigan (was) supposed to be this beautiful,” Morris said. “I’m on this trip because I have never been outside Ann Arbor and Detroit.”
Morris and offensive lineman Noah Stewart noted the best part of the trip thus far was checking out Sleeping Bear Dunes, and looking out into Lake Michigan.
The players began workouts around 7:30 a.m. Tuesday and had kids calling for them like it was game day. Some players acknowledged the kids shouting their names, others even signed autographs and took photos.
“Oh, it’s awesome,” Stewart said. “When I was in high school, I never dreamed of being here, and all of a sudden you got random kids giving you pens and paper saying sign autographs. Not to sound weird, but it makes you feel like a superstar almost, and I don’t feel like I deserve it, you know?”
“It’s been this past year where everyone started to know my name,” Morris said with a smile. “There’s kids, adults, and people just asking me how I am doing as I know them. It’s been so much love and I’m so appreciative of this state and the people living in it.”
Central High School athletic director Justin Thorington graduated from the University of Michigan and said he loved every minute of watching the Wolverines practice. He expressed how cool it was to host the Michigan football team for the past few days.
McCarthy, the sophomore sensation, even showed fans his arm strength by launching roughly a 45-yard dart into a tire. Afterwards, he stopped to sign autographs and took as many pictures with the fans, causing the team bus to wait on him before taking off.
Michigan begins its new season on Sept. 3 against Colorado State as the defending Big Ten Champions after a historic season that saw the Wolverines beat Ohio State for the first time in 11 years and playing in the College Football Playoffs for the first time in program history.
A season like that can grab the public attention and many of the players are up for the challenge of being a target.
“We stomped the Big Ten, other than that one game,” Morris said. “We did our thing last year. We’ve made it to where the coaches made it apparent that everyone in the Big Ten is on our necks now, and I’m looking forward to it.”
The players get to spend the rest of their bonding trip in the upper peninsula for a couple of days before heading back to Ann Arbor to get a kick-start on the season.
