FIRST TEAM OFFENSE

POSITION/PLAYER/SCHOOL

OL Blake Monroe, Thornapple Kellogg

OL Tayvid Elmore, Muskegon

OL Michael McAninch, Jackson Parma Western

OL Hunter Ohman, Garden City

OL Davion Weatherspoon, Harper Woods

OL Jalen Johnson, River Rouge

TE Josh Kreikard, Cedar Springs

WR Myles Walton, Muskegon

WR Tommy McIntosh, DeWitt

WR Tayshawn Trent, Eastpointe

RB Jacarri Kitchen, Muskegon

RB Trent Hill, Chelsea

RB Maurice Davis, Eastpointe

QB Tyler Holtz, DeWitt

QB Donte Moore, Detroit King

FIRST TEAM DEFENSE

POSITION/PLAYER/SCHOOL

DL Josh Schell, Mount Pleasant

DL Tag Bonnema, Zeeland East

DL Sam Simpson, St. Joseph

DL Mike White, Bay City Central

DL Pius Odjugo, River Rouge

LB Andrew Debri, DeWitt

LB Grant Uyl, DeWitt

LB Bryce Eliuk, Linden

LB Christian Lopez, Riverview

LB Jaylen Reed, Detroit King

DB Julius Sims, Muskegon

DB Tyreese Oakes, Muskegon

DB Rocco Milia, Brother Rice

DB Jimari Moultrie, Riverview

DB Armorion Smith, River Rouge

Athlete Joe Taylor, Chelsea

Specialist Carson Kelley, Linden

DIVISION 4

FIRST TEAM OFFENSE

POSITION PLAYER SCHOOL

OL Logan Murrray, Flint Powers

OL Ru’Quan Buckley, Godwin Heights

OL Caleb Tiernan, Detroit Country Day

OL Gabe Reavey, Whitehall

OL Adam Sarjo, Grand Rapids Christian

OL Gino Tribuzio, Ortonville Brandon

TE Trenton Fuller, Marshall

WR Clayton Bone, Notre Dame Prep

WR Elliott Grashuis, Grand Rapids South Christian

WR Ezra McAllister, Marshall

RB Donavon Franklin, Flint Powers

RB Brandon Martin, North Branch

RB Kolby Hindenach, Paw Paw

QB Jacob Conklin, Vicksburg

QB Gavin Reames, Fruitport

FIRST TEAM DEFENSE

POSITION/PLAYER/SCHOOL

DL Dylan Beck, Milan

DL Tim Allen, Coopersville

DL Bryce Hall, Cranbrook Kingswood

DL Evan Williams, Goodrich

DL Justin Mentalwicz, Sparta

LB Drew Bidwell, Edwardsburg

LB Drake Deshetsky, North Branch

LB Zach Painter, Williamston

LB Collin Johnston, Cadillac

LB Connor Dykema, Grand Rapids South Christian

DB Jason Rocz, Paw Paw

DB Milo Deciechi, Goodrich

DB Danny MacLean, Detroit Country Day

DB Dan Gray, Cadillac

DB Caden Plaxton, Williamston

Athlete Tyson Davis, Goodrich

Specialist Eddie Jewett, Eaton Rapids

Selected by the Michigan High School Football Coaches Association, 2020

