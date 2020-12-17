FIRST TEAM OFFENSE
POSITION/PLAYER/SCHOOL
OL Blake Monroe, Thornapple Kellogg
OL Tayvid Elmore, Muskegon
OL Michael McAninch, Jackson Parma Western
OL Hunter Ohman, Garden City
OL Davion Weatherspoon, Harper Woods
OL Jalen Johnson, River Rouge
TE Josh Kreikard, Cedar Springs
WR Myles Walton, Muskegon
WR Tommy McIntosh, DeWitt
WR Tayshawn Trent, Eastpointe
RB Jacarri Kitchen, Muskegon
RB Trent Hill, Chelsea
RB Maurice Davis, Eastpointe
QB Tyler Holtz, DeWitt
QB Donte Moore, Detroit King
FIRST TEAM DEFENSE
POSITION/PLAYER/SCHOOL
DL Josh Schell, Mount Pleasant
DL Tag Bonnema, Zeeland East
DL Sam Simpson, St. Joseph
DL Mike White, Bay City Central
DL Pius Odjugo, River Rouge
LB Andrew Debri, DeWitt
LB Grant Uyl, DeWitt
LB Bryce Eliuk, Linden
LB Christian Lopez, Riverview
LB Jaylen Reed, Detroit King
DB Julius Sims, Muskegon
DB Tyreese Oakes, Muskegon
DB Rocco Milia, Brother Rice
DB Jimari Moultrie, Riverview
DB Armorion Smith, River Rouge
Athlete Joe Taylor, Chelsea
Specialist Carson Kelley, Linden
DIVISION 4
FIRST TEAM OFFENSE
POSITION PLAYER SCHOOL
OL Logan Murrray, Flint Powers
OL Ru’Quan Buckley, Godwin Heights
OL Caleb Tiernan, Detroit Country Day
OL Gabe Reavey, Whitehall
OL Adam Sarjo, Grand Rapids Christian
OL Gino Tribuzio, Ortonville Brandon
TE Trenton Fuller, Marshall
WR Clayton Bone, Notre Dame Prep
WR Elliott Grashuis, Grand Rapids South Christian
WR Ezra McAllister, Marshall
RB Donavon Franklin, Flint Powers
RB Brandon Martin, North Branch
RB Kolby Hindenach, Paw Paw
QB Jacob Conklin, Vicksburg
QB Gavin Reames, Fruitport
FIRST TEAM DEFENSE
POSITION/PLAYER/SCHOOL
DL Dylan Beck, Milan
DL Tim Allen, Coopersville
DL Bryce Hall, Cranbrook Kingswood
DL Evan Williams, Goodrich
DL Justin Mentalwicz, Sparta
LB Drew Bidwell, Edwardsburg
LB Drake Deshetsky, North Branch
LB Zach Painter, Williamston
LB Collin Johnston, Cadillac
LB Connor Dykema, Grand Rapids South Christian
DB Jason Rocz, Paw Paw
DB Milo Deciechi, Goodrich
DB Danny MacLean, Detroit Country Day
DB Dan Gray, Cadillac
DB Caden Plaxton, Williamston
Athlete Tyson Davis, Goodrich
Specialist Eddie Jewett, Eaton Rapids
Selected by the Michigan High School Football Coaches Association, 2020