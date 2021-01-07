TRAVERSE CITY — Break out the shovels.
A 4 p.m. “shovel party” Thursday in Grayling will clear off the stands for fans at this weekend’s football playoff game.
Limited amounts of fans will be allowed once postseasons resume starting Saturday, after the Michigan High School Athletic Association enabled 125 spectators per football team and 50 for each volleyball squad.
The COVID-delayed football playoffs resume Saturday with regional championships in 11-player football and semifinals for eight-player ball, while volleyball starts back up Tuesday with quarterfinals. That gives schools just under three days to determine how to distribute the tickets.
“The timing is definitely not ideal,” Grayling athletic director Nate Maury said. “But if we can get the parents in, and maybe grandparents or some aunts and uncles, that’ll be great.”
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services gave the MHSAA approval to allow limited fans after it was previously thought all remaining postseason contests would be played in front of empty stands.
Eight area teams remain in the hunt in those sports, Traverse City Central, Cadillac, Grayling, TC St. Francis, Johannesburg-Lewiston and Suttons Bay in football and Cadillac and Mesick in volleyball. Swimming remains with no spectators allowed for the state finals Jan. 15-16.
The MHSAA also announced the Jan. 16 eight-player state finals are moved from Midland to Brighton, held in the artificial turf indoor facility at the Legacy Center.
“Our kids are not going to be happy with that,” Suttons Bay athletic director Doug Periard said. “They were hoping to be at Ford Field or the (Superior) Dome. But we’ll be happy if we are playing in another week.”
The 11-player finals Jan. 22-23 remain at Ford Field in Detroit.
The ticket allocation gives Traverse City Central players and coaches two tickets each. Grayling players each get four, with coaches using the remainder. Suttons Bay is distributing its tickets at practice Thursday, then any remaining will be available for sale. All Cadillac tickets are going to players and coaches for both sports. Mesick volleyball players can each have immediate family members attend, and coaches receive two tickets apiece for the Bulldogs’ quarterfinal at Manton.
Tickets are $6 each and can be obtained at GoFan.com.
Periard said the decision alleviates some concerns athletic directors had about fans gathering in close proximity at fences surrounding playing fields. With fans coming inside the venues, they can be more controlled, Periard said.
“I’m very pleased about it,” Periard said.
Spectators in different households must be six feet apart and maintain distancing at all other times. Face masks must be worn at all times.
Reed City (9-0) became the third football team to opt out of the playoffs after the pause. The Coyotes, who advanced when Kingsley was forced to end its season because of COVID-19 cases at the school and on the team, had a probable positive on their own team this week. Freeland (8-1) moves on to the Division 5 semifinals.