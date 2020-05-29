INTERLOCHEN — Traverse City West’s Tyler Gillings parred eight of the last nine holes Friday…

Guidelines highlights

Some excerpts from the MHSAA guidance for re-opening school sports:

"Decreasing potential exposure to respiratory droplets is the guiding principle behind social distancing and the use of face coverings."

"Due to the near certainty of recurrent outbreaks this coming fall and winter in some locales, MHSAA member schools will prepare for periodic school closures and the possibility of some teams having to isolate while in-season."

"With the uncertainty of which step(s) will be attained at the beginning of a sports season or maintained during a season, scheduling contests that require less travel when possible should be considered."

"Social distancing and other preventive measures such as a face covering will be the 'new normal' as workouts, practices and contests begin."

"Schools must consider social distancing requirements when scheduling contests and events for the fall. Social distancing (as required by state or local health department) will need to be maintained on buses/vans. Thus, multiple buses/vans and/or parental/guardian transportation will likely be needed."

"Any student who prefers to wear a cloth face covering during a contest should be allowed to do so."

"Plastic shields covering the entire face (or attached to a helmet) shall not be allowed during contests."

"A basketball player can shoot with a ball(s), but a team should not practice/pass a single ball among the team where multiple players touch the same ball."

"A football player should not participate in team drills with a single ball that will be handed off or passed to other teammates. Contact with other players is not allowed, and there should be no sharing of tackling dummies/donuts/sleds."

"A volleyball player may use a single ball that others do not touch or hit in any manner."

"Softball and baseball players should not share gloves, bats, or throw a single ball that will be tossed among the team. A single player may hit in cages, throw batting practice (with netting as backstop, no catcher). Prior to another athlete using the same balls, they should be collected and cleaned individually."

"Wrestlers may drill without touching a teammate."

"Cheerleaders may not practice/perform partner stunts or building. Chants and jumps without contact are permissible."

"Tennis players may do individual drills, wall volleys and serves."

"Runners should maintain the recommended 6 feet of distancing between individuals."

"All students shall bring their own water bottle. Water bottles must not be shared."

"Hydration stations (water cows, water trough, water fountains, etc.) should not be utilized."

"Food should not be shared."