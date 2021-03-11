EAST LANSING — The Michigan High School Athletic Association made changes to the winter sports playoff sites, dates and spectator limits Wednesday following the latest order from the Michigan government.
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services increased spectator limits and indoor capacity limits, effective March 5, and the MHSAA made adjustments to allow for more spectators in the playoffs.
The individual wrestling finals were previously slated to be completed in full at Wings Event Center in Kalamazoo but the new order will separate competition into divisions at different locations.
The MHSAA is moving Divisions 2 and 4 to Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids, while Divisions 1 and 3 will compete in Kalamazoo.
Divisions 2 and 3 will take place on Friday, April 2 while Divisions 1 and 4 will compete Saturday, April 3.
Team finals will still take place, with all four divisions present, at Wings Event Center on March 30.
The previous arrangement allowed for only one spectator per individual at the wrestling state finals, now the MHSAA says each can have “multiple spectators”.
Both the Wings Event Center and Van Andel Arena have total capacities over more than 10,000, allowing for 750 total attendees per the March 5 order.
The competitive cheer finals have been moved to the Breslin Center in East Lansing to allow for more spectators.
Semifinals in both boys and girls basketball will now be split between the Breslin Center and Van Andel to increase fans and keep those games at two sites instead of multiple.
Divisions 1 and 3 will have their basketball semifinals at the Breslin Center while Divisions 2 and 4 will be at Van Andel. All basketball finals will be played at the Breslin Center. There have been no changes to dates for the basketball playoffs.
The MHSAA said the changes were made to give immediate family members a better chance of attending the final stages of the season.