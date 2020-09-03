TRAVERSE CITY — Cheers quickly overpowered loud music Thursday in Boyne City’s weight room.
Assistant football coaches Ryan Brubaker and Mike Mansfield received an email from athletic director Adam Stefanski informing them the fall football season was back on.
Brubaker and Mansfield wasted no time sharing the unexpected news.
The 20 members of the team weren’t sure they were serious at first, then head coach Dave Suttle confirmed when he arrived.
“The kids were jumping up and down,” Suttle said. “The look on their faces, it was like kids running down the stairs on Christmas morning.”
The Michigan High School Athletic Association’s Representative Council on Thursday reinstated fall football, shortly after Gov. Gretchen Whitmer issued an executive order allowing sports statewide, but cautioning against playing contact sports.
The football season starts in two weeks, with Traverse City Central and Traverse City West kicking off the season against each other, the first time in history the rivals square off to open the season.
“Today is a great day,” Traverse City Central junior linebacker Josh Burnham said. “We’re all super pumped to play. Once we heard our first game was West, we were even more pumped up.”
Teams can start practice Tuesday, with two days of practices in helmets, then in full pads starting Thursday. Schools can begin play Sept. 17, although many were slated to play Sept. 18 that week. Teams will have missed three games by then, and start with their fourth scheduled game of the season.
Ironically, Boyne City had to cancel practice upon hearing the news the season resumed. The Ramblers planned a practice Thursday night after the weight-room session, but practices now can’t start until Tuesday.
“They went crazy, obviously,” Suttle said. “We’re going to take a deep breath and wait for Tuesday and go at it. It’s definitely been a roller coaster of emotion at this point. I’ll be excited on the 18th when the lights come on and we walk onto the field at Glen Lake. Until then, we’re taking stuff day by day.”
Teams still cannot conduct scrimmages against other schools.
Johannesburg-Lewiston planned to practice Tuesday anyway, as the MHSAA allotted programs 16 practices this fall after it suspended the season Aug. 14, one week after practices started.
“As a football coach, my biggest fear is to yank it away from these kids again,” Cardinals head coach and athletic director Joe Smokevitch said. “If there’s some kind of big outbreak ... I don’t know if I could handle it.”
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s executive order issued Thursday also allows gyms and pools to open next week, and allows schools in all of Michigan’s regions to begin sports competitions. In a statement released at the same time, the Department of Health and Human Services recommended that contact sports not be played, specifically mentioning football, basketball and soccer. Neither the DHHS nor Gov. Whitmer stated contact sports could not be played, and the MHSAA’s decision came out about an hour later.
The decision to keep football in the fall by any means necessary has been in the works since day one of planning from the MHSAA, Uyl said. It laid the groundwork for a phased-in plan July 17 when it went against the Governor’s recommendation of swapping fall and spring sports season. It then released a full, in-depth plan for the public when announcing the suspension of the football season Aug. 14.
The MHSAA left the door open for not only football, but all fall sports to return to play this fall in those early meetings. The statewide executive orders prohibiting competition by law were the only thing standing in the way.
Thursday’s actions still went in accordance to those plans according to Uyl, saying they were as “professional” and “transparent” as possible.
“Back on August 14 we felt we had to make a decision and we did,” Representative Council member and Bear Lake AD Karen Leinaar said. “That data can change and so can our decisions when that changes. We got more data and we now have the ability to make changes, so we did that.”
It didn’t take long for the MHSAA to release a statement with its intentions to go against the MDHHS’s recommendation of the continued suspension of contact sports. Uyl cited the 33 other states that have already been successfully competing in fall sports as a big reason why the MHSAA felt comfortable allowing full contact sports regardless of the state’s recommendations.
“We’ve been a good student here the last three weeks and there’s lots of lessons that we’ve learned,” Uyl said.
The MHSAA didn’t feel comfortable letting football season go ahead on Aug. 14 because of the lack of data, Uyl said, but with the availability of data pertaining to high school athletes across the country, that feeling changed.
Gymnasiums and pools across the state can now open to limited capacities, giving volleyball and swimming the green light statewide.
The MHSAA release said fall practices across the entire state can resume on Sept. 8, with full pad practices for football allowed to begin for football Sept. 10. The statement also clarified that all fall sports championship tournaments will also proceed, although details will not be available for at least 10 days according to Uyl.
The football postseason was given some clarification Thursday. Football’s championships are scheduled for Nov. 27-28 (8-player) and Dec. 4-5 (11-player), however they may not be played at the traditional sites. Uyl said the restrictions on spectators may force the MHSAA to seek other options than renting Ford Field and the Superior Dome, leaving questions yet to be answered.
The new executive order stated that MDHHS Regions 6 and 8 can continue with current spectator limits (250 indoor and 500 outdoor), while the rest of the state that remains in Phase 4 will need to adhere to new guidelines until they reach Phase 5 of the MI Safe Start Plan.
Indoor athletic events across most of the state are limited to two designated spectators for each participating athlete. There is no specific maximum number given in the order for indoor sports, but it also says outdoor events should be limited to two spectator tickets per athlete or no more than 100 people.
Leinaar also said the new orders make mask-wearing mandatory by all non-participants at all times while at the event. Whether a spectator is alone in the stands or entering the gym, they need to be masked up at all times if sports are to continue without another outbreak that could cause state-wide cancellations.
“The politics has to come out of it ... I don’t care what color you are what color you believe matters,” Leinaar said. “We want our kids to play. We want our kids to be healthy. So this is part of the game now, part of the game is wearing the mask and keeping everybody safe.”
