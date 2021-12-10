EAST LANSING — The MHSAA Executive Committee approved a proposal to allow local media companies with a proven history of covering the MHSAA to livestream regular-season events.
In order to stream, the home or host school must be an NFHS Network member and there needs to be an agreement between the school and media outlet to cover that event.
The changes go into effect immediately.
This proposal does not change postseason restrictions. The NFHS Network controls those rights. Only the NFHS can distribute live video of tournament games unless a third party purchases those broadcast rights from the MHSAA.
The host school must be an NFHS Network partner school. The MHSAA defines "local media" as any entity with an annual MHSAA tournament credential. Parents, spectators and non-credentialed media are not allowed to livestream.
Schools that are not NFHS Network partners are still allowed to stream to a school-controlled website, such as the school’s YouTube or Facebook page.
Media outlets must contact a school ahead of time to gain permission to live stream. This includes any radio/audio broadcasts that wish to add video.
NFHS Network schools can utilize platforms like LiveBarn and Trackwrestling for home events at venues with those installed. Players and coaches are not allowed to wear microphones or cameras during game play.
Video can be streamed online or aired on local television.
The council approved the continued use of the GoFan digital ticketing system for the MHSAA’s Winter and Spring Tournament events.
Because of COVID and the related challenges of remote learning, the MHSAA had suspended its previous academic credit record rule requiring high school students to pass at least 66 percent of a full credit load during the previous academic term (semester or trimester) in order to be eligible for athletic activity. Middle school and junior high athletes must pass at least 50 percent of a full credit load. Based on member school feedback, the council voted to continue suspension of this rule through the rest of the 2021-22 school year, but reinstate the regulation beginning Aug. 1, 2022.
The council considered survey data on whether the 11- and 8-player football playoffs should be expanded to include nearly all schools, but no action was taken.