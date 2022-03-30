TRAVERSE CITY — Basketball players in Michigan can get two more games each season starting next school year.
The move, approved March 25 by the Representative Council of the Michigan High School Athletic Association during its annual winter meeting in East Lansing, allows up to 22 regular-season basketball games for both boys and girls teams. That comes amid of flurry of changes brought about by the meeting.
“It makes a big difference,” said Brad Fischer, Bellaire girls basketball coach and athletic director. “It gives kids more opportunities.”
Fischer said the move allows teams to avoid weeks in which they only play once.
The MHSAA’s release on the change states, “this adjustment brings MHSAA school schedules in line with what is allowed in most other Midwest states.”
However, Illinois allows 31 regular-season games, Ohio 30, Indiana 25 and Wisconsin 24.
“I’m excited that our players get two more opportunities to play in front of their communities,” Traverse City Central boys basketball head coach Stephen Draper said. “The more opportunities we get to do that, the better. It’s great to see our state taking steps to provide our basketball players with an improved experience.”
The MHSAA’s ruling also gives teams the option to start playing games a week sooner, although none of the coaches contacted for this story thought they’d use that week, instead filling in gaps the rest of the regular season with the extra two contests.
For the 2021-22 basketball season, practices started Nov. 15 and the first games could be played Dec. 6. Under this change, teams could have scheduled games as early as Nov. 29 with the same first practice date.
Traverse City West boys basketball coach Doug Baumann said he’d actually rather see the season shortened in terms of time, not games. The Titans had four gaps this season of seven days in between games in January and February.
Fischer said he also didn’t like the earlier start, which could exacerbate difficulties multi-sport athletes have transitioning from one to the other, especially for those on fall teams that make long playoff runs.
Boyne City boys basketball coach Randy Calcaterra, whose son Alex plays both football and basketball, said he didn’t think he’d take advantage of the early hoops start, either.
“It’s very, very tough for football-basketball kids already,” Randy Calcaterra said. “It’s a tough turn. I’ve always been concerned it’s not enough recoup time.”
One of the other major changes from the meeting includes altering the way postseason divisions are calculated.
The new guideline essentially eliminates schools that have dropped sports for various reasons from entering into the calculations. Team deciding not to participate in the postseason because of low numbers have skewed what is supposed to be an even number of teams in each category, disproportionately leaving Division 4 with fewer teams than other divisions.
“Had they done that this year with us being one kid over (the Division 4 threshold), it would have helped us a lot,” Mesick boys basketball coach and Athletic Director Kyle Duby said.
Instead, Mesick went into the playoffs as the smallest team in the Division 3 field with an enrollment of 197. An undefeated regular season led to a district finals setback against Grayling, a school almost twice as big with an enrollment of 390. Grayling would advance to the state quarterfinals.
Mesick moves back to Division 4 next year.
The addition of two games especially helps out teams in larger conferences.
Teams in the 10-team West Michigan D League only have two contests outside of league play. Ski Valley Conference squads get only four games outside of league play.
“I know a lot of coaches are really excited about it,” said Duby, adding that he’s already contacted Lake Leelanau St. Mary and Saginaw Nouvel about scheduling games next year with the extra two allotted.
Mesick beat West Michigan D teams by an average of 41 points, with nonconference wins over Buckley and Onekama from the Northwest Conference. Duby said the ability to find more competitive games outside of the league will help the Bulldogs better prepare for the postseason.
Glen Lake moves to Division 4 next season for girls basketball.
Glen Lake varsity girls basketball head coach Jason Bradford believes the move could be a double-edged sword. But overall, he seems pleased with the move.
“We’ve been competing as a small division 3 and have improved ourselves to play at that caliber,” Bradford said. “There is a lot of talent at D4, also. This might mean more pressure as a program, but it’s exciting as well.”
Among other changes adopted by the Representative Council:
• Allowed the use of school transportation during summer, but it must be funded from school-approved activities of booster clubs, school teams, student groups and community, civic or service groups. This includes the use of busses, vans and other vehicles owned or leased by the school district.
• Approved a cross country/track & field proposal to allow for more MHSAA tournament opportunities for wheelchair athletes. Starting with this spring 2022 season, regional and final meets will include four events for wheelchair participants — 100-, 200- and 400-meter races and shot put. The council also approved the expansion of postseason paralympic opportunities in swimming, adding a 100-yard freestyle heat to the 50-yard freestyle heat that was offered at finals since 2020.
• In baseball and softball, district first-round games can now be played during the week before Memorial Day. Baseball can play first-round games that previous Thursday, Friday or Saturday, in order to alleviate pitch count concerns, and softball the previous Thursday and Friday, beginning with the 2022 season. Previously, all first-round games were played the Tuesday after Memorial Day.
• Raising the enrollment cap for cooperative hockey programs. Almost half of hockey teams in the MHSAA tournament are co-ops. For hockey only, those schools’ combined enrollments can total up to 5,500 students, an increase of 2,000. Schools in a co-op program must receive executive committee approval and show a demonstrated lack of participation in hockey without the co-op.
• Passes a proposal to allow football teams to opt up in division after the annual release of classifications for the upcoming season in late March/early April. Football teams may opt up one division, with executive committee approval, for a minimum of two years.
• Approved a number of increased benefits for game officials, including raises in postseason game fees paid across all sports. MHSAA officials will also be provided membership in the National Association of Sports Officials, which will provide expanded liability insurance and additional resources and professional services. The council also approved automatically providing each official registration in two sports. Referees previously paid an extra fee to officiate more than one sport.
