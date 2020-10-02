TRAVERSE CITY — Friday marked the latest set of changes to several fall sports postseason tournaments made by the Michigan High School Athletic Association's Executive Committee.
As further guidance has been handed down from Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's office the MHSAA released updates on cross country, girls golf and swimming and diving fall championships.
Following the most recent Executive Order 183, schools are allowed to host up to 1,000 people at their outdoor events, which made previous changes to the girls golf tournament null and void.
The fields for the girls golf final will expand to their normal size after previous guidance limited participation. Regionals will again qualify the top three teams and the top three individuals not on those teams for the state finals. The tournament, however, will still only be a single round split over two days at Forest Akers golf courses on Michigan State University's campus Oct. 16 and 17.
Traverse City West head golf coach Karl Gagnon said he is still concerned about the finals and wishes it was still a two-day tournament.
"It's great they are able to go back, but I am still a bit concerned about the finals," Gagnon said. "You will end up with more girls with the opportunity to qualify for states."
The cross country state finals got the largest overhaul and clarification regarding the championships held at Michigan International Speedway.
The MHSAA added a pre-regional round to the cross country postseason this year that divides regionals into smaller groups to limit field sizes per race site. There will be 18 pre-regional races in each division and the top four teams along with the top seven individuals not on those teams qualify for regionals.
At regionals, the top three teams and seven individuals not on those teams qualify for the finals Oct. 6-7 at MIS.
Cross country coaches across the state have been in limbo according to Benzie Central head coach Asa Kelly, who said Friday's guidance relieved a lot of worries.
"I think a lot of coaches around the state were kind of worried prior to this announcement," Kelly said. "We thought it might be cut back quite a bit.
"We knew all along it wasn't going to be the same. I don't mind the pre-regional district at all. We hoped as coaches that this was another round where you would award awards, but this is more of a qualifier."
Eighteen teams make the cross country finals in each division and a total of eight races will be run each day.
Swimming and diving's tournament has yet to set locations for three finals sites, but have a date for Nov. 20-21. All qualifying divers will complete five dives, with the top 20 advancing to perform three more dives. From that second round, the top 16 will advance to perform their final three dives of the competition.
"The latest order that came out really opened things up and helped the cause," Kelly said. "Things have been going really well for the first month and change."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.