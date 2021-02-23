EAST LANSING —The Michigan High School Athletic Association’s Representative Council approved a new adjustment to the spring sports season start Monday.
The change delays the start of practices and competitions for springs sports by a week, pushing the start date back to March 22. Competition can begin on March 26.
The Rep. Council cited the extended winter sports season and later dates for those championship tournaments as the reason. The Council hopes the delay will help accommodate those who play both a winter and spring sport.
According to a press release sent out by the MHSAA, the decision was also based in part on a survey they conducted among member schools in which 74 percent favored a delayed start. The delayed start will not effect the dates already set for spring championships that will occur on June 19.
Because the entire spring sports season was cancelled in 2020, the Council approved for 16 contact days last fall for teams to practice and have lifted downtime restrictions for the 2021 season.