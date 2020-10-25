TRAVERSE CITY — Selection Sunday didn’t come with the same flare as years past for local football teams but it brought excitement for many teams who haven’t been a part of the annual tradition.
The Michigan High School Athletic Association announced the brackets for the 2020 football playoffs at Noon Sunday. Selection Sunday is normally a day that teams gather at a teammates house and watch their playoff matchup revealed live on television but COVID-19 changed that.
“It’s disappointing to not have the selection show as it is always a super fun event for the team,” Traverse City West senior Christian Boivin said. “But there is no doubt the excitement for the playoffs is the same.”
Coronavirus restrictions shortened the season to six games and every team who opted in to the playoffs got in this season. The MHSAA added a pre-district game to the schedule for 2020. The only local team to opt out was Onekama due to low participation numbers and injuries.
The changes made special circumstances for many teams who otherwise would not be close to a playoff berth and gave Division 4 Cadillac a first-round bye.
“We’re a new program so having an opportunity to play in the playoffs because of the pandemic and shortened season is excellent,” Bear Lake head coach John Prokes said. “It’s a fresh start all over again and we can just focus this week on playing our best football against one of our biggest rivals.”
Bear Lake will be participating in its first playoff game after starting its football program in 2017. The Lakers have gone 6-27 since 2017 and 2-4 this season but will get the chance to play Brethren (4-2) in the Division 2 8-player regional round Friday. Brethren beat Bear Lake 30-9 on Sept. 25.
“For the kids to have this kind of experience in the playoffs you can’t ask for a better matchup,” Prokes said. “It’s their home field but we have been using it and they are our closest rivalry.“
Some more highly anticipated matchups are lurking down the road as Traverse City St. Francis (4-2) and Charlevoix (6-0) are on a collision course for the D7 district final. The Gladiators will face L’Anse (1-5) in the pre-district round and Charlevoix will host Roscommon (1-4). The Rayders hold the top seed in the district and will host face off with the winner of the Mancelona (2-4) and Manistique (2-3) should they win their second-ever playoff game Friday.
“I think anybody who’s involved in high school football will say it’s always good to get that extra game,” TCSF head coach Josh Sellers said. “It’s really a seven game season and that is good for everybody.“
Traverse City Central (5-1) obtained the second seed in the D2 district and will play Saginaw Heritage (0-5) in the first round. The Trojans were preceded by Midland (6-0) as the top seed and are looking at a matchup with Swartz Creek (4-2) in the second round. Traverse City West (5-1) will face off with Grand Rapids Union (1-5) as the three seed in search of its first district title in Division 1. Standing in the Titans way are undefeated Rockford (4-0) and Grandville (5-1) waiting in the second round.
Cadillac was the only area team to get a first-round bye after finishing the season 4-2 and earning the top seed in their Division 4 district.
“It’s going to allow us to slow down and fix any problems that might be popping up,” Cadillac head coach Cody Mallory said. “It’s an opportunity for us to save our legs and we are going to get a couple of guys back from injury. It’s going to be a welcome break.”
Mallory said his team can’t sleep on their second round matchup that will come from the winner of Escanaba (1-2) and Alma (2-4). Escanaba was forced to forfeit a game this season and was left without a Week One or Week Four game. The Eskymos are vastly underrated according to Mallory and have made deep runs in the playoffs three out of the last four seasons.
The benefit of a bye week for the Vikings gives them rest time and a chance to scout their next opponent in person, which has been a near impossibility this season.
Petoskey (2-4) will face Cedar Springs (4-2) and Gaylord (1-5) will take on second seed Mt. Pleasant (5-1) with a chance to meet in the district semifinals for a BNC rematch.
No.3-ranked Kingsley (6-0) was beat out by Reed City (6-0) for the top seed in its D5 district. The Stags will take on Standish-Sterling (1-5) in the first round.
The district containing the most local teams comes in Division 6. Manistee (4-2), Glen Lake (4-2), Boyne City (4-2), Grayling (3-3), Benzie Central (2-4), Elk Rapids (1-5) and Kalkaska (0-5) will be battling for the D6 district title with Mason County Central (2-4).
East Jordan (3-3) will be facing off with Gwinn in D8. Johannesburg-Lewiston got the No.2-seed and will play Alcona (0-5) in a D8 district with Frankfort (3-3) and Manton (1-5).
Suttons Bay (6-0) and Gaylord St. Mary (5-1) have a chance to rematch in the 8-player D1 regional final if they can get through Manistee CC (1-5) and Central Lake (2-4), respectively. Mesick (4-2) lurks in the second round for Gaylord St. Mary if they can beat Vestaburg (2-3) in round one. Forest Area (2-4) will have to get through Whittemore-Prescott (4-2) if they want a shot at Suttons Bay.
Bellaire (1-5) is the other local 8-player team in D2 and will face off with Marion (5-1) in the regional first round.
