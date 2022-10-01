MESICK — Nothing was stopping Mesick on Friday night. Not even the homecoming celebration fazed the determined Bulldogs.
Mesick dominated the entire first half of its 8-player football game against Bear Lake, and that’s all the Bulldogs needed to top the Lakers 60-0 and extend their overall win streak against the Bear Lake to six.
Mesick head coach Brain Mumby said before Friday’s matchup that he preached to the team to not get distracted by the festivities leading up to the game. His message worked.
Despite being selected for homecoming king, senior Ben Parish scored on a 7-yard touchdown run to help his team score 54 points in the first half.
The Bulldogs had more in their bag if it wasn’t for the running clock in the second half, but they only scored one touchdown to make it 60-0. Mesick senior Colton Eckler had a monster day with 10 carries for 196 yards and four touchdowns. But he wasn’t the only player making plays.
Senior Ben Humphreys had nine carries for 67 yards while collecting one touchdown. On the receiving end, Humphreys hauled in two passes for 16 yards and a touchdown. He also contributed defensively by collecting an interception and one tackle for loss.
Eckler scored all of his touchdowns in the first half, but his first two touchdowns happened minutes apart. In the first quarter alone, the Bulldogs put up 34 points. Most of those points were thanks to Eckler and Humphreys.
“They’re both great players, and Colton is a heck of a player. Ben is a heck of a player,” Mumby said. “They compliment each other, and it’s tough when you have such great athletes at all those skill positions, and there’s only one football.”
Before the start of his first season at Mesick, Mumby had a gameplan of being a run-first offense. Mesick on Friday rushed for a total of 317 yards with just 67 passing yards.
“It starts up front. The offensive line started to gel and understand what the concept is,” he said. “Without those offensive linemen, those running backs can’t score and get all those yards. I’d like to say hats off to those offensive linemen.”
Eckler had a play in the second quarter where a receiver from the Lakers caught a swing pass, but Eckler got there so fast that he picked up the player and body slammed him to the ground. The crowd and sideline were in awe by the show of physical strength and quickness.
When asked about that specific hit, Eckler couldn’t help but smile and laugh.
Eckler and Humphreys weren’t the only ones making plays on defense. With Mesick being a small football program, the team doesn’t get a chance to do live hitting. But Bulldogs brought the hammer against the Lakers.
“When it goes to game time, those kids are hungry — like they are hungry to hit,” Mumby said. “We do very little hitting in practice, so I think when it gets to be the game time, they are amped up and ready to roll.”
The Bulldogs held the Lakers to 55 total yards and forced four turnovers. In the fourth quarter, the Lakers had a chance to erase the shutout; but because of the running clock, they didn’t have enough time for one more play.
Mumby referenced the Bulldogs’ 50-6 loss against Marion in Week Three as a turning point for the program. Mumby changed the system, but thus far, his players are buying what he is selling. That commitment resulted in a three-game win streak.
“We progressively have gotten a lot better throughout the year as a team,” Eckler said.
Eckler transferred to Mesick last year but was sidelined most of the season because of an injury. In his first full season at Mesick, Eckler couldn’t be happier with the way things have been going.
“It means a lot actually to someone like me coming from a much bigger area and moving here,” Eckler said. “It’s different, and when you have guys on the team that personally come to me on my first day of school and bring me to the lunch table. From there, the friendships have grown ever since. It’s family.”
Eckler this season has racked up 574 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns. On the receiving end, he has 377 yards and seven touchdowns.
The Bulldogs now look ahead to a road contest against Brown City (5-1) next week. Mumby, Eckler and Humphreys each complimented how tough of an opponent they expect to face in Week Seven, but they are ready for the challenge.
“We need to pull together next week,” Humphreys said. “We have a tough opponent coming up, but overall we’ve been doing pretty good this year.”
