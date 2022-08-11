MESICK — Mesick boys football kicked off its 2022 football season with an NFL-like training camp that included an overnight stay at the elementary school gym.
From Sunday night through Wednesday afternoon, the players got a chance to bond by playing games, blasting music and just chatting about football.
One player brought their video game console to keep things entertaining. When it came time to hit the hay, they slept in their sleeping bags, air mattresses and an actual mattress.
Newly hired head coach Brain Mumby has been with the program for three years — two as an assistant — never experiencing something such as that since he was there. Some of the players had never experienced a football camp.
“I’ve been part of it at other programs; and in my previous head coaching opportunity, I did it there as well,” Mumby said. “Other schools around the state do it, some go away to colleges to do it, some go to campgrounds to do it, some go to remote places to do it.
“We choose to stay at the school because we don’t have to charge our kids anything. It’s free.”
Mesick finished last season with a 5-5 overall record and 4-1 in West Michigan Football League but lost in the playoffs to state runner-up Suttons Bay. The Bulldogs are looking ahead to the new season with a new motto — win the day.
Practice on Wednesday at Mesick High School was what one would expect the first few days of practice to be — no pads, just helmets and lots of fundamentals.
Players have been working toward being fast and athletic. Despite losing two running backs — senior Joey Hornback being one of them — Mumby still wants the Bulldogs to utilize the run.
Mesick will have five seniors and four returning juniors. One of the seniors is running back Colten Eckler — who transferred to Mesick last season.
“Last year, [Mumby] was the offensive coordinator. He did a great job,” said Eckler. “I don’t know how he was before that, so I can’t personally say; but from last year’s transition to now with him as head coach, I’d have to say it’s a dramatic difference.”
The difference Eckler means is being able to take more reps that weren’t there at his previous school. Mesick plays in an 8-man league, which is different from what Eckler was used to.
“I am so excited. I mean, I can’t wait,” Eckler said about playing in a new league. “The coaches know everyone here, and everyone knows you and what you’re doing. And they have enough time to be able to help coach you instead of it just being a massive group. Everyone gets reps here.”
Eckler rushed for almost 1,000 yards last season despite being sidelined for six games due to the transfer eligibility rule. But with a whole offseason under his belt, he’s more comfortable being that leader.
Mumby recognizes the leaders and leadership qualities of his older players, including his star running back.
Eckler showed those leadership qualities at practice Wednesday. He was playing middle linebacker, but before the play began, he shifted his teammate to the right spot — setting up an interception because of the communication with his teammates.
Eckler and the Bulldogs start the season Thursday, Aug. 25, at Baldwin High School.
