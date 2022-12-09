MESICK — Nate Hall earned his first varsity head coaching win Thursday, thanks in large part to his son.
Mesick’s 6-foot-2 junior Tyler Hall went head-to-head with Brethren’s 6-foot-7 sophomore Garret Mobley and came away with 10 points and 20 rebounds as the Bulldogs won their home opener 69-33 over the Bobcats.
“It’s exciting,” Nate Hall said. “These guys put in a lot of work, and this was the game to really put on a show for the home crowd. We always draw a pretty good crowd when Brethren comes to our house.”
The West Michigan D League rivals had some jawing back and forth leading up to the game, and Mesick players said that helped motivate them even more after a season-opening loss to Buckley by three points Tuesday.
“We heard that there was going to be some blood in the water,” said senior guard Ashtyn Simerson, who put up 18 points and seven rebounds. “We were just looking to push the pace early and run away from the beginning.”
The Bulldogs did just that, scoring the game’s first 11 points and leading 21-7 after one quarter as Diego Ham knocked down a 3-pointer and scored one-third of the team’s first-quarter points.
Mesick (1-1, 1-0 WMD) led by as many as 25 points in the second quarter and took a 42-19 advantage into halftime.
“We were very determined to shut them down and keep the constant pressure on them,” Tyler Hall said. “Our mindset was more determined to beat Brethren because of all the talk before. We still wanted to beat Buckley, but all the talk from Brethren really fueled us.”
Mesick’s lead swelled to as large as 40 in the fourth quarter.
Clayton Mobley led the Bobcats (0-1, 0-1 WMD) with nine points. Garret Mobley added eight, and Jack Meszaros also chipped in eight. Brethren will try to do the same as Mesick and bounce back from a season-opening loss on the road with a home contest next, hosting Pentwater on Tuesday.
Mesick’s starters did all the scoring, and the Bulldogs didn’t substitute until owning a 35-16 lead in the second stanza.
Carter Simmer added 15 points, five assists and five boards, while Ham ended with 12 points and three assists. Joseph O’Neill contributed 14 points and seven assists. O’Neill scored 11 of his 14 in the third quarter, including knocking down a pair of treys and three free throws when he was fouled shooting a half-court shot just before the horn.
Simerson said Garret Mobley’s presence in the middle changed the Bulldogs’ approach a bit, but it ended up working out.
“Driving is definitely difficult,” Simerson said, “but it kind of opened up kicking out to the threes.”
The Bulldogs hit seven 3-pointers, three of those from O’Neill and two by Ham.
“I’m looking to score more this year,” Simerson said. “I have to pick up Connor Simmer’s role from last year and go out there and score.”
Connor Simmer averaged 14.8 points a game on a balanced team a season ago. The Bulldogs also lost Logan Wienclaw’s 10.1 points a game and 9.2 from Tyler Sexton.
The Bulldogs host West Michigan D League foes Bear Lake on Tuesday and Manistee Catholic next Thursday before a Dec. 21 nonconference game against Hart at Ferris State University.
Mesick won last year’s matchups with Brethren 58-24 and 77-29, running away with the 10-team West Michigan D League title by three games with an 18-0 league mark. The Bobcats finished fourth at 10-7.
Brethren went 11-10 last year but went just as far as Mesick in districts, winning one game over Onekama before falling to Frankfort. The Bulldogs capped off a 20-0 regular season and topped Manton in districts before falling to Division 3 state quarterfinalist Grayling.
“When we came out against Buckley on Tuesday, I thought if we could hit some shots, we can keep up with the speed,” said Nate Hall, an assistant coach at Mesick for five years who led the middle school program for six seasons prior to that. “These guys have been playing in the system for a while, so our speed is there and we scrimmaged pretty well last week. Coming into tonight, our focus was communication and rebounding, and they did a great job doing that.”
Kyle Duby stepped down over the summer as athletic director and basketball coach, and Hall stepped into Duby’s role guiding the Bulldogs.
“Big change of scenery, because we’ve always had to travel,” Nate Hall said. “That’s been a challenge for us the last few years. We’ve had some good teams, and then you run into those buzzsaw teams, the bigger teams like Grayling.”
Mesick opened the season with a 65-62 loss to Buckley, a team it beat in double overtime a season ago en route to the program’s first perfect regular season.
Simerson said losing their opener helps take a little pressure off after last year’s team posted a 20-0 regular season and then didn’t make it out of districts.
“If anything, it gives us more motivation to beat them in districts,” he said. “I think we can get them next time. I really do.”
