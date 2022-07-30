TRAVERSE CITY — Brooke Meeker and Grace Lentz knew each other in passing from playing against each other for several seasons.
Aside from knowing better than to run on her, Lentz didn’t know much about the Traverse City St. Francis catcher.
Now, they’re suddenly summer travel ball teammates and good friends.
As friends do, they share things. Such as the 2022 Traverse City Record-Eagle Softball Player of the Year honors.
Lentz, a senior slugger for Charlevoix and Spring Arbor commit, and Meeker joined forces on the Northern Michigan Elite travel team based in Traverse City. The Elite team, coached by Meeker’s father Phil, needed another player when Kingsley’s Karly Roelofs sustained a torn ACL last winter and couldn’t play this spring or summer.
When Roelofs couldn’t play for Elite, Phil Meeker said the first player he thought of was Lentz.
“Grace is a very unselfish player and will do whatever the team needs her to do,” Phil Meeker said. “She’ll put the team above her personal achievements.”
“We’ve been getting to know each other pretty well this summer,” Lentz said. “It’s pretty cool we both got this.”
Phil Meeker broke the news to the girls over dinner while the team played in a tournament in Grand Blanc.
“It’s been a lot of fun,” Brooke Meeker said. “I love travel ball. We get to play all day, all week. They are my best friends out there, and Grace has become one of those.”
Lentz took over as a pitcher for Charlevoix this season out of necessity after workhorse Madelyn Sandison graduated, although Lentz said she greatly prefers the infield. While the Rayders were rebuilding after losing a lot of seniors from a 2021 state quarterfinalist team, Lentz said she really enjoyed being able to play alongside her younger sister Mary.
“We tried to find ways to rebuild and set the program on track for future years,” Lentz said.
Meeker and Lentz both ended the season in the top five of area home run leaders, with Lentz hitting 10 bombs and Meeker nine. Meeker also hit one in a scrimmage off Elite teammate Sophie Wisniski.
Meeker’s arm behind the plate puts a virtual stop to the opponents’ running game against St. Francis. Lentz saw why.
“I don’t know I would try to steal on Brooke,” Lentz said. “I don’t think that would end too well.”
Meeker led all area players with 66 runs batted in, while Lentz was second with 58. Gaylord’s Alexis Kozlowski (56) was the only other player north of 42.
“Grace and I didn’t know each other at all before (this summer),” Meeker said. “She’s got serious power. Sometimes I joke that we’re the same person.”
Lentz played in the Michigan High School Softball Coaches Association’s statewide all-star game and also won the home run derby at this year’s Record-Eagle Summer Classic all-star game, played on the Gladiators’ field.
