TRAVERSE CITY — Traverse City Central needed 33 seconds to prove they control Traverse City.
Perhaps also the fate of the Big North Conference title.
Traverse City Central topped Traverse City West 5-2 at Howe Ice Arena Wednesday evening to claim the annual Jeffery J. McCollough Memorial Challenge Cup. Jeffery McCullough’s parents, Dick and Cookie, presented captains Charlie Douglass, Nick Sommerfield and Christopher Usiondek with the trophy at Centre Ice.
“They look at his jersey everyday,” TCC coach Chris Givens said. “They know what this is all about. They were playing for Jeffrey, they were playing for the McCullough’s, and I’m just really, really proud of them.”
No player on the Trojans roster would have been alive when McCullough passed away in a battle with cancer, but through stories Givens tells his team, they understand the impact he left on the program.
“He (Givens) believes in the spirit of Jeff,” Central senior forward Douglass said. “He's told us a lot of different times that weird things have happened during the McCollough cup game, he tells us every time just to play like Jeff would play his senior year.”
After winning the opening faceoff, Douglass got the Trojans on the board off a pass from Seth Lucas and Carson Peters. Defensively the Trojans only allowed eight shots to the Titans, with Grant Neuhardt lunging with his pads for stops on multiple chances.
Douglass scored again with 13:25 to go in the second period, then capped off a hat trick with a power play goal a minute later.
It was only fitting.
The TC Central student section was piled high and overflowing 10 rows of bleachers filled with Trojans donning with paper crowns from Burger King.
“The Trojan royalty,” Douglass said.
Down three goals, West didn’t give up so easily.
Two minutes after the natural hat trick by Douglass, Nick Martin scored unassisted for TC West. The Bleachers Creatures were as rowdy as ever, and West had the momentum in their favor.
“We knew we had to score early and we did,” TC West head coach Jeremy Rintala said. “We needed to get one early and put the pressure on them.”
However, as the rest of the period played out, the Titans couldn’t keep themselves out of the penalty box. With nine penalties over the course of the game, West had as many as three in the box at one point. TCC freshman Hunter Folgmann capped the second period, putting the Trojans up 4-1 with 5:11 to go.
Tyler Esman scored, assisted by Murphy Kehoe, right as the third period got off to a start, but the Titans were not able to create any more offense over the rest of the game. TCC’s Carson Peters hit the top shelf with two minutes to go, forcing an empty net for TC West, and the Trojans held on for the win.
“(Central) just had a little bit too much speed in the neutral zone,” Rintala said. “We're letting them wind up, and then we had a hard time just angling their guys.”
Peters finished with three assists, Jack Burzynski had two. Michael Schermerhorn and Andrew Moeggenborg each had one as well.
TC Central (15-2-2, 7-0-0 BNC) now is now three games ahead of TC West (9-7-1, 4-3-0 BNC), and 1.5 ahead of Alpena (7-10-2, 4-2 BNC) going into the month of February. Alpena has four conference games left (Cadillac, Petoskey, TC West, TC Central) while the Trojans have three.
“We knew coming into the year that it was gonna be that way,” Givens said. “We get to this point in the season, that's really all you want to just to still be in the conference race. We told them all year that we got to take care of our own business.”
TC West travels to Arctic Coliseum in Chelsea to compete in the Michigan Public High School Hockey Showcase and face Brownstown-Woodhaven Saturday at 1:45. Sunday, they’ll face Chelsea at 11:30 a.m.
TC Central hosts Gaylord Wednesday at 7 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.