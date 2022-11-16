GAYLORD — Shawn Murphy is a big Metallica fan.
So much so, that the McBain volleyball head coach’s classroom includes a James Hetfield Fan Club with band memorabilia. The Ramblers’ team even made up shirts featuring “McBain” in the legendary Metallica font.
However, it was Calumet who kept the pedal to the metal Tuesday, turning the tides from a year ago and winning 25-22, 25-14, 27-25 at Gaylord’s Jim Mongeau Gymnasium to book a spot in the Final Four in Battle Creek. No. 3-ranked McBain (45-7-2) beat the Copper Kings (30-6) in five sets last year at the same stage to earn a spot in Battle Creek.
“We had two match points last year in set four,” third-year Calumet head coach Kate Bonacorsi said. “They just fought back and took set four and then we ended up losing in five. That was one of the more heartbreaking losses I’ve ever been a part of. That really prepared us for today to keep the pedal down and not ease up at all.”
McBain won 25-21, 9-25, 26-28, 26-24, 15-10 last season at Grayling to earn the program’s second Final Four appearance (the other was 2009).
“I imagine those girls remember that and probably had a little bad taste in their mouth and wanted redemption,” Murphy said. “They came ready to play and I give them credit. They’re a solid team. They’re aggressive. I wish them the best of luck.”
The Ramblers lose eight seniors, including dominant middle blocker Gabrielle VerBerkmoes and setter Analiese Fredin, both of whom are headed to the college ranks. VerBerkmoes is committed to Cornerstone University, and Fredin has multiple offers.
McBain also loses Linde VanderVlucht, Karsyn Meyering, Kahli Hueker, Morgan DeRuiter, LeeAnn Bode and Sarah Wilt.
“There’s a lot of tears in the locker room,” Murphy said. “Obviously they knew that you couldn’t overlook a team, but they were expecting to make another trip to Battle Creek and the goal was to get to the finals. We thought we’d cut ourselves short one match last year, so the goal was to try to make it to the finals this year. Calumet had other plans.”
VerBerkmoes led the Ramblers with 12 kills, a block and five digs. Gwyneth VerBerkmoes added eight kills, 11 digs and a block. VanderVlucht pitched in four kills, three blocks and seven digs, and Fredin had 19 assists, two kills and two blocks.
“Our motto is ‘outwork everyone,’” Murphy said. “I’m a big Metallica fan, and the girls know that. They asked if we could somehow take McBain and turn it into Metallica and I said, ‘Well, let’s play around with it.’ So we got out the clip art and we started messing around with it. It turned out pretty well.”
The Copper Kings move on to face No. 4 Kalamazoo Christian in Friday’s 2 p.m. semifinal. Kalamazoo Christian won a five-set match against Shelby. No. 2 Pewamo-Westphalia and No. 8 Cass City face off in the other D3 semifinal.
It’s the fifth trip to Battle Creek for Calumet, which produced a state runner-up campaign in 2008, but the first under Bonacorsi.
“I’ve been thinking about it for a whole year,” said Bonacorsi, a third-year coach who also helped Crystal Falls Forest Park to a Final Four appearance as an assistant. “(McBain is) an excellent team, obviously. They have so many weapons and our blockers did a really good job slowing them down and making them adjust what they were doing. We knew it was gonna be a battle and it was.”
The Copper Kings were led by outside hitter Helen Beiring (17 kills, two blocks), Jackie Kiilunen (15 digs, eight kills, one block), Carly Loukus (10 digs), Kaylie Halonen (18 digs, three assists), Allison Bjorn (12 digs, seven kills, two aces, three blocks) Laina Kariniemi (33 assists, nine digs, two blocks), Madelyn Torola (two blocks) and Caitlyn Strom (two blocks, two kills).
