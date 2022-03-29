McBAIN — Megan Bennett was in the grocery store when she got the news.
The McBain Northern Michigan Christian senior did her best to stifle a scream of pure excitement as she found out she was named to the Associated Press All-State First Team for Division 4 varsity girls basketball.
"I held that down," Bennett said of the muffled shout. "I didn't need to draw that much attention, but I couldn't stop smiling."
Bennett called the selection "surreal." She averaged 16.2 points, 10 rebounds, 1.2 blocks in 22 games for the Comets as she led them to a district championship and an appearance in the regional final.
"To be named First Team All-State, that's just crazy. It's awesome," Bennett said. "It makes me so happy."
Bennett's father, Rich, is also quite happy about his daughter's accomplishment, which is only made all the more special by the fact that Rich is the Comets' head coach. Rich said Megan set a goal ahead of the season of making the All-State team after being an honorable mention the last two years.
"She's worked really hard," Rich said. "She put extra time in the gym before and after. She's always wanting to practice on Saturdays. She really put the effort into it."
And why wouldn't she? Bennett, the multi-sport athlete, said high school athletics mean a great deal to her.
They're a way I can express myself, cool down if I had a long or stressful day, become closer with my friends and hang out with my family," she said. "But basketball is somewhere I just come alive."
Bennett said she doesn't know what she would do if she had to stop playing basketball. Fortunately, she won't have to find out as she heads to Hope College. Bennett committed last weekend and plans to study criminal justice and sociology
"I'm really looking forward to that," she said. "Basketball has always been there for me."
The game has been a large part of the Bennett family. Rich began coaching Megan when she was in the eighth grade. The first couple of years were a bit bumpy they both said, but the last three seasons have been a joy.
"We're able to talk basketball but also talk as a father and a daughter. There's more of a life outside of basketball," Rich said. "When I can let the basketball stop and just enjoy each other's time, that's truly meant a lot to me as a dad."
Bennet said she and her dad "bump heads every now and then," but she admitted that is bound to happen.
"It's nice to talk basketball with him. He's always very encouraging," she said.
But the McBain NMC father-daughter duo took a break from the court conversation, heading to Florida for spring break. When they're on vacation, Rich said they usually talk basketball and play basketball.
"That hasn't even hit the table yet," Rich said.
This time, they're just enjoying being together.
As for the rest of the D4 All-State team, Fowler's Mia Riley was named the D4 Player of the Year. She, along with Bennett, were joined on the first team by Fowler's Emma Riley, Plymouth Christian's Anna Fernandez, Portland St. Patrick’s Lydia Meredith, Lansing Christian’s Mia Judd, Harbor Springs’ Olivia Flynn, Carney-Nadeau’s Tessa Wagner, Pickford’s Kennedy Guild, Elie Wilson of Calhoun Christian, Baraga’s Reide Osterman, Megan Bennett of McBain Northern Michigan Christian and Genesee Christian’s Ava Boike.
Other area players included on the All-State list included honorable mentions for Jacey Somers, Bellaire; Claudia Burley, Grand Traverse Academy; Ava Schultz, Gaylord St. Mary’s; Elly Sexton, Brethren; Charlie Boyce, Bellaire; Sophie Wisniski, Onekama; Emily Grant, Lake Leelanau St. Mary; and Grace Wolfe, Frankfort-Elberta.
