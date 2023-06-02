BRETHREN — Three goals in. One goal accomplished.
The McBain Northern Michigan Christian varsity girls soccer team bested Shelby by a 3-1 final to win the Comets’ third consecutive Division 4 district championship at Brethren’s Bobcat Stadium on Thursday. But there is much more to do.
“The expectation is always that a district championship is always the first goal; but ultimately, we have not won a game in the regional,” McBain NMC head coach Jenn VanNoord said. “As excited as we are about this district championship, we want to win that next game.”
That is why the Comets (15-3) played a tougher schedule this season and took some lumps from some high-quality teams while also picking up impressive wins against some top-notch competition as well.
“We knew we needed that to better prepare ourselves,” VanNoord said. “We want more. We want to win that first regional game. We want to get to the final. We want to have that chance to go on to states. All of those things are the goals we now have.”
The question now is if this is the team to finally break through.
“I think yes,” VanNoord said. “Our maturity maybe is where we need to be more consistent. We have an extremely talented veteran group, but then you throw in these brand new players who are young, inexperienced and emotional, and you put them in these huge games with a lot expected of them.”
VanNoord starts five eighth-graders among the 11 that hit the pitch for the opening whistle. Fortunately, she has great leadership from her veteran core to guide them along the way.
“We’re young and we have veterans, and we’re mixing that together as best we can,” VanNoord said. “We’re just giving everything we have every game. That’s what we expect, and that’s what we can do.”
And although the Comets are focused on the present, that does mean the program has a bright future.
“I love every minute I have with these eighth-grade girls because I get to coach them for five years,” VanNoord said. “What a dream that is. I get to shape them for five seasons, so I am extremely excited about them and their future.”
The Comets came into Thursday’s action on an absolute roll, winning their last five matches and allowing just two goals in that stretch.
McBain NMC has also scored at least four times in all five of those games, collecting 30 goals during the win streak that included an 8-1 win over Big Rapids Crossroads in the district semifinals. Shelby (11-10-1) was on a four-game winning streak when they squared off with the Comets, beating Buckley 4-2 in the semis.
“It was tough and it was hot. Shelby was physical. This was a hard, gutted-out win for us,” VanNoord said. “We came out really strong and had our game plan ready.”
VanNoord knew the key to a win would be stopping Shelby junior Kendall Zaverl at center striker. VanNoord described Zaverl as “fast, skilled and feisty.”
“I took one of my eighth-graders, who is also fast and feisty, and I gave her one job. I said, ‘You shut her down,’” VanNoord said. “And she was phenomenal.”
The game plan offensively, VanNoord said, was to attack quickly and sharply.
Jada VanNoord scored unassisted five minutes into the match, taking the ball up the middle and through the Tiger defense to score on her own.
“That got us all so fired up and ready to play,” Coach VanNoord said.
Jada VanNoord scored five minutes later off a throw-in from Paige Ebels.
“We’re up 2-0 and riding that high, but we knew we couldn’t get too ahead of ourselves against a good team,” Coach VanNoord said.
Shelby scored in the opening minutes of the second half to make it 2-1.
“At that point, it’s a game,” Coach VanNoord said. “We’re hot and tired. They’re hot and tired. It was just a grueling battle.”
Jada VanNoord then completed the hat-trick with a free kick score from about 25 yards out, burying it in the upper-righthand corner, 15 minutes into the second half. The Comets held strong for the final 25 minutes to seal the 3-1 victory.
“That gave us the edge emotionally to finish out this really, really physical match,” Coach VanNoord said.
The Comets move onto the regional semifinals where they will take on North Muskegon (15-3-1), which defeated Muskegon Western Michigan Christian 1-0.
Coach VanNoord said they will need to put a game plan in place to defend an “extremely talented” team. McBain NMC lost to North Muskegon by an 8-1 final two years ago when the Norse won the state championship.
“If we play with confidence and battle for the entire game, we have a shot,” Coach VanNoord said. “That’s what we are going in believing and knowing.”
