FLINT — The Michigan Interscholastic Volleyball Coaches Association has unveiled its list of All-State players across all four divisions for the 2022 season.
Four area players earned First Team honors, including McBain seniors Analiese Fredin and Gabrielle VerBerkmoes in Division 3 as well as Leland senior Alexis Luce along with fellow Comet, junior Fiona Moord in Division 4.
Fredin and VerBerkmoes helped the Ramblers to a 45-7-2 overall record and a No. 3 ranking in the season’s final placements. They also won district and regional championships for the program, but McBain fell just a step shy of Battle Creek and the Kellogg Arena, losing to Calumet in the state quarterfinals, 3-0.
In that quarters match against the Copper Kings, VerBerkmoes led the Ramblers with 12 kills, a block and five digs while Fredin had 19 assists, two kills and two blocks.
For Leland, who also saw their season end in the quarterfinals with a loss to Mount Pleasant Sacred Heart, Luce and Moord were integral parts of another phenomenal season from the Comets that included district and regional titles. Leland capped its 2022 campaign with a 39-13 overall record and finished ranked second in Division 4.
Luce finished her senior campaign with more than 1,000 assists in 136 sets played, collecting 85 aces with a 90 percent serve rate, 93 blocks and 273 digs. Moord played 139 sets and had a team-high 446 kills and 93 blocks while collecting 63 digs and 69 aces with an 85 percent serve rate.
Cadillac, which was the only team in the Record-Eagle coverage area to reach Battle Creek and the state championship match, somehow did not have a First-Team selection. Carissa Musta, who is in the running for the Record-Eagle 2022 Volleyball Player of the Year award, was named to the Division 2 Second Team. The Vikings ended their season with a state runner-up after reaching the title match for the first time in program history.
Other area players to earn Second Team accolades include McBain’s Linde VanderVlucht and Lake City’s MacKenzie Bisballe in Division 3 and Leland’s Kelsey Allen and Olive Ryder in Division 4.
Third Team selections include Boyne City’s Morgan Deming in Division 2 and Traverse City St. Francis’ Avery Nance in Division 3.
Those receiving honorable mentions were Traverse City Central’s Elyse Heffner in Division 1; Cadillac’s Jozz Seeley in Division 2; Lake City’s Alison Bisballe, Charlevoix’s Anna Haf and Claire Scholten, and St. Francis’ Garnet Mullet in Division 3; and Frankfort’s Payton Miller and McBain Northern Michigan Christian’s Paige Ebels in Division 4.
The Record-Eagle will reveal its Player of the Year selection along with the Dream Team and the remainder of the All-Region volleyball honorees on Sunday, Dec. 11.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.