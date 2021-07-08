WISCONSIN RAPIDS, WI — The Traverse City Pit Spitters dropped the first of two games Wednesday before starting pitcher Jacob Marcus tossed a seven inning no-hitter in the nightcap to spilt the doubleheader with the Rafters.
The Pit Spitters helped Marcus‘ six strikeout performance with 12 hits to beat the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters 6-0.
Marcus was in a scoreless tie through three innings before Christian Faust’s single plated the first two runs. A few errors helped TC out to a larger lead in the fifth and six and Marcus did the rest.
Trey Yunger and Chris Monroe each had three hits for the Spitters in the nightcap, scoring one and two runs, respectively.
The Rafters got the best of Spitters’ ace Wyatt Rush (4-1) in the opener and beat TC 9-2. The Rafters jumped on Rush in a hurry and put four runs on him in the first two innings.
Rush went 4.2 innings, giving up nine hits and six runs while striking out four in his first loss this season.
Anthony Ramirez didn’t have much better luck in relief and gave up three runs in 1.1 innings of work. Traverse City was held to three hits with singles coming from Yunger, Monroe and Michael Stygles.
Traverse City will play the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders Thursday. Both teams clinched a playoff spot by winning its division in the first half.