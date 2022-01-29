ELLSWORTH — See you again, March 14.
That’s what both Ellsworth and Lake Leelanau St. Mary hope. Especially the Lancers.
St. Mary won a hotly contested, up-and-down affair, 71-63, Friday — dealing Ellsworth its first loss of the season.
The two could meet again in the Division 4 regional semifinals at Kingsley if they get through districts. Lake Leelanau would need to get through a competitive district with Buckley and Traverse City Christian. Ellsworth has a bracket with Bellaire and Gaylord St. Mary, which should have Brody Jeffers back from injury by then.
“Well, that’s the plan and that’s the hope,” Ellsworth head coach Jarod Steenwyk said. “There’s definitely games to win before that.”
In a game originally scheduled for Ellsworth, then moved to Lake Leelanau, then back to Ellsworth, the only thing that changed hands more than the location was the lead.
“Their coach wanted this game in the summertime when we scrimmaged them up in Mancelona,” Eagles’ head coach Matt Barnowski said. “We couldn’t get referees. I think they finally figured it out (Thursday). They got the referees, and we didn’t hesitate ... first one to the refs, wins.”
Division 4 No. 12-ranked Ellsworth (10-1, 4-0 Northern Lakes Conference) led 37-33 at halftime. After a quick Dylan Barnowski bucket, the next seven baskets changed the lead, with a Barnowski 3-pointer 45 seconds into the second half giving the Eagles (7-3) their first lead at 38-37.
St. Mary junior Shawn Bramer hit 1,000 career points in the first quarter, needing five points to reach the milestone. Dylan Barnowski sits a handful of games away from the same achievement.
“This couldn’t have been done without every single one of my supporters,” said Bramer, who finished with 34 points. “Coaches, parents, grandparents and just everyone around me, always supporting me. It’s been a lot of fun so far, and I’m hoping it keeps going.”
Friday’s game stopped with 3:22 left in the first quarter after Bramer scored a driving layup to hit a grand.
“I wanted to get it done so bad,” Bramer said. “Even though it’s only five points, it’s like everyone’s talking about like, ‘What if you don’t get five points? Or something happens? Or what if they just lock you up?’ But it was fun.”
Ellsworth charged out to an 8-0 lead 1:44 in on eight points by Jacob Jenuwine, including a pair of 3-pointers. Jenuwine ended with 13 points.
“That’s a good team,” Matt Barnowski said. “They came out and they were stroking it in the first quarter. Luckily, our defense stepped up in the second half. It got a little dicey at the end, but they can shoot themselves back in any game.”
St. Mary eventually led by as many as 10 on a Jerry Schaub 3-pointer where he nodded his head at the Ellsworth student section while trotting backward after sinking the bucket with 2:58 left in the third.
Ellsworth cut that lead down to as little as three in the fourth quarter on a Kelan Pletcher fast-break layup 49 seconds into the stanza and then again on a Pletcher 3-pointer with 2:07 left. Dylan Barnowski and freshman Luke Bramer each hit two free throws in the final minute to seal the victory.
“We always tell our kids if you can win the 50-50 balls — jump balls, the balls going out of bounds of scrappy plays,” Matt Barnowski said, “that we set ourselves up for a good chance to win. I feel like we won those tonight.”
Neither team was at full strength for 32 minutes.
Foul trouble stalled the Lancers’ effort to avenge last season’s 76-59 regional semifinal loss to the Eagles at Buckley. Brayden Steenwyk picked up two early whistles and sat large stretches before fouling out with 1:34 left. Jamal Cebulski fouled out with 6:21 remaining while trying to box out Bramer.
“(Steenwyk) and (Cebulski), they both played very well,” Bramer said. “(Cebulski) was aggressive on me and made it tough.”
Lake Leelanau starter August Schaub played very limited minutes after a first-quarter leg injury.
“Brayden’s got to own two that he got in the first half,” Jarod Steenwyk said. “You’ve got a kid like Bramer and these guys both going hard. I just don’t see some of this ticky-tacky stuff. I would love to have been able to play them with our five all the way out. And they were missing (Schaub), obviously also want to see him get better for them. ... We’ve got to be a little smarter with how things were going, and we need those two guys on the court.”
Pletcher scored 27 to go almost toe-to-toe with Bramer’s 34. Jenuwine scored 13, Cebulski nine, Patrick Puroll six and Brayden Steenwyk five. Steenwyk and Cebulski each dished out five assists.
Dylan Barnowski scored 19 for St. Mary to go with six rebounds and five assists. Bramer grabbed nine rebounds and Matthew Kohler eight.
“Ellsworth is very good and they came out hard,” Bramer said. “I know they wanted it just because of last year and everything. They wanted to play us. They played very well. But thankfully we came out on top.”
Ellsworth and St. Mary hadn’t played in over a decade before this budding rivalry suddenly emerged in the last year, producing a packed gym.
“I’m used to being able to communicate out on the floor,” Jarod Steenwyk said. “It was loud. It was a good atmosphere. Great experience for everybody. It felt like a district game or a regional game.”
Barnowski said he worried about a letdown after a big game against Elk Rapids a week ago that was also a track meet, 83-75.
Ellsworth faces the Northern Lakes’ second- and third-place teams in the next week, traveling both to Harbor Light (5-4, 3-2) Monday and Mackinaw City (5-3, 3-1) Friday.
The next week for Lake Leelanau brings road contests at Manistee Catholic (2-4) Monday, at Kalkaska (3-6) Wednesday and home against Gaylord St. Mary (5-4) Friday.