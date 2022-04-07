MANTON — Ryan Hiller planned to do this in a year.
But he didn’t want to drag it out.
Hiller stepped down Tuesday after 16 years as Manton’s varsity boys basketball head coach.
“The balance wasn’t there,” Hiller said. “Being there for my kids, running a good program ... I got to a point I didn’t want to cut back on basketball things. Or you cut back on family time.”
Hiller’s oldest of four children goes into eighth grade next season. He planned on stepping down next year, in time for Aubrey to enter high school and play for the Rangers’ girls team.
Hiller led the Rangers to winning marks in each of the last eight seasons, posting a record of 128-40, with two district titles (they were also in the 2020 district finals when the COVID-19 pandemic halted the postseason) and three straight Highland Conference championships (2018-20) in that span, plus a trip to the Division 3 Final Four in the 2016-17 season.
“He’s just a great coach, and did a lot of great things,” Manton Athletic Director Scott Bender said. “Not only does he know the Xs and Os, but he held the kids to a high standard.”
Bender said the schools will post the position fairly soon.
Hiller took the job at his alma mater in his 20s, and is still Manton’s second-leading scorer of all time, only behind current Charlevoix head coach Matt Stuck. Hiller went on to play at Oakland University and Lake Superior State.
“I’ve been blessed to work with a lot of great coaches over the years,” Hiller said. “Our junior varsity coaches have always been great.”
Hiller coached for two years (2003-05) at McBain under Basketball Coaches Association of Michigan (BCAM) Hall of Famer Bruce Koopman, following another BCAM Hall of Famer at Manton in Rene LaFreniere and considers former Cadillac coach Jeff McDonald another mentor. At Oakland, he played for Greg Kampe and Dwayne Stephens, who just recently accepted the head coaching job at Western Michigan University.
Hiller said he still plans to remain active in the Rangers program, even if he isn’t the head coach anymore. He’s still running summer camps at Manton this year, including a July 12-13 one of former Michigan State star Kenny Goins and former Petoskey and Kent State star Trevor Huffman. Another former Spartan, Matt McQuade, is conducting a one-day shooting camp in June at Manton as well.
Hiller, 42, remains at Manton in his position as middle school principal.
“He’s trying to be a dad and a coach,” Bender said. “It’s hard to do that. I hate to see him go, but I commend the man for it.”
Hiller said he hopes to do one other thing he couldn’t while coaching — see the Big Ten tournament in person. Every year, it happened during districts.
“I’ve been very blessed to have a very supportive wife,” Hiller said of Kaylie. “Being a head coach, starting in November and going through March, you’re gone a lot. Then again in June, you’re gone a lot. It’s a lot of late nights. It’s a huge family commitment, and my wife has been amazing. I couldn’t have done it without her.”
