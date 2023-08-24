MANTON — The Manton Rangers don’t talk like a team coming off a 4-5 record.
Players and coaches fully expect more, despite a tough schedule and a thin roster.
“Manton football is known for being the team that everyone like Kingsley will blow out,” Manton senior receiver and safety Andrew Phillips said. “We’re looking to get back on those schools, and we’re looking to go deep in the playoffs this year and just restore that Manton name that we know is there.”
The senior-led Rangers ended last Thursday’s scrimmage with a sack, as senior defensive end Brenen Salani chased down the quarterback from behind to end on a high note against larger schools in Kingsley.
“I watch the ball wherever it goes,” Salani said. “I chase it like a dog.”
The Rangers were plagued by false starts, penalties and drops in the scrimmage. But the offense looked like it’ll be potent once those issues get ironed out.
The defense also hopes the return of Salani gives it a boost it’s lacked the last several seasons.
Salanai suffers from rhabdomyolysis, a disease that causes muscles to break down and deteriorate. Salani said he’s on medication to help with it, and he takes IVs before and during games to stay hydrated and keep at bay its symptoms, which can include muscle weakness or stiffness, trouble moving arms or legs, confusion, dehydration and/or fever.
Over the last several seasons, he’s been limited to only playing defense. Even then, he only played 20-25 snaps per game.
“I think that we are going to go really far this season,” Salani said. “Coming out of the scrimmage, we we showed a lot of effort and we’ve improved as it went on. The first little bit was a little rough, but then we improved and saw a lot of big things happen.”
Manton hasn’t qualified for the playoffs since 2014, which was also the last time the Rangers posted a winning record. The competitive Highland Conference plays a role in that.
“We feel we’re a postseason team,” sixth-year head coach Eric Salani said. “That’s our goal and expectation.”
Even as the smallest Division 7 team in Michigan, the Rangers expect to get better and get into the postseason. Manton has 19 players on varsity, including Brazilian foreign-exchange student Gabriel Biachi, who could end up as the team’s kicker.
The Rangers have 13 of 19 varsity players in their senior season.
“We’re a veteran group,” Eric Salani said. “The thing that might cost us is depth. We have to stay healthy.”
The Rangers put in the offseason work, Eric Salani said, hitting the weight room early and often, which he hopes pays off in victories.
“The guys know it,” the head coach said. “They were in the weight room early. We had five guys in the 1,000-pound Club, which is the most we’ve ever had.”
Brenen Salani, Leon Barber, Carter Helsel, Rylan Lewis and Kavin Weinrick joined the club, which combines athletes’ lifts in the bench, squat and deadlift.
Junior Kaleb Musselman moved back to Manton after his family left several years ago for Tennessee. He’ll start at quarterback and also play defensive end.
Four seniors make up the receiving corps in Manton’s flex bone offense that has two players lined up almost light tight ends at the end of the line that also sometimes take handoffs in motion.
Phillips, Logan Baker, Zander Johnigan and Connor Gorno make up that receiving corps in which all four started a year ago.
The offensive line includes four returning starters, with newcomer junior Brad Wood (5-10, 170) at left tackle joining left guard Helsel (6-2, 265), third-year starting center Lewis (6-1, 205), right guard Weinrick (6-0, 220) and massive right tackle Kaden Lutke (6-8, 290). Barber starts at fullback.
Brenan Salani said the mindset of this year’s team is different than a season ago.
“Last year was rough because if a bad play happened, we just fell apart,” Brenan Salani said. “We didn’t come together as a team and we really just fell apart because of that.”
“This year we’ve come together as a team and we’re really bonding. If a bad play happens, we say, ‘Screw it. Suck it up, boys’ and we’re coming back. We’re totally different this year than we were last year.”
Phillips said the Rangers hope to make Manton known as more than a basketball school.
“We want to change it,” said Phillips, who scored a dozen touchdowns last season. “We want to be a football school. We love football over here.”
Phillips said new defensive coordinator Jake Johns has also been a great addition to the coaching staff.
“We’re excited,” Eric Salani said. “We sure don’t have an easy conference, either. North of Clare, I don’t think there’s a better Class C conference out there.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.