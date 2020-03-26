MANTON — Abby Brown played through a bout of influenza in districts and regionals.
Then the regional finals never happened, suspended indefinitely as the coronavirus pandemic worries spread quickly across the sports landscape.
“I’m glad it’s just the flu,” said Brown, who announced her commitment to play college basketball for Alma College during districts.
Brown scored a game-high 25 points, even with the flu, in a regional semifinal win over Hart. She played almost every minute, not exiting the game until late with the decision safely in hand.
The Rangers (22-2) were slated to play Glen Lake (21-3) for the regional championship in Grayling the night the Michigan High School Athletic Association suspended play in all winter sports.
Manton had topped Glen Lake the last two meetings, and the Rangers could benefit from the long layoff. They’d have gone into the finals matchup with point guard Jaden Wilder playing on a badly sprained ankle and Brown still dealing with the flu. If the game ends up being played, both Rangers stars would theoretically be back at full strength.
“Social media is making it sound like everything is done,” Brown said. “But we’ll see. We’d be a lot healthier with the big break if we get to go back. I’m hopeful everything we’ve built and the work is not going to go to waste, if it’s a week from now or three weeks from now.”
Brown formed a potent one-two punch with Wilder all season as Manton took second in the Highland Conference, falling twice in league play to Lake City. The Rangers avenged that loss on Lake City’s own floor in the district championship contest.
Brown averaged a team-high 15.4 points per game, adding 4.4 steals, 2.7 rebounds and 2.8 assists. Wilder, a Lake Superior signee, averaged 13.1 points, 5.2 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 2.7 steals a contest.
Alma owned a 12-14 record under first-year head coach Sami Stormont when the NCAA canceled winter seasons. Brown was also recruited by Albion College, among others.
“I really liked that small-town feeling,” said Brown, who plans to major in physical therapy. “It has everything I wanted. I’ve been in small towns my whole life, in Evart and now Manton.”
Brown moved to Manton in seventh grade.
“It was more laid back than I expected,” Brown said of the recruiting process. “We took care of business.”
Brown joins a team that already features Traverse City West grads Sierra Perkette and Becca Bohrer, who played in eight games as a true freshman and averaged 1.1 points and 0.8 rebounds in 2.1 minutes a game. Perkette redshirted as a freshman.
