MANTON — When life hands you lemons, install a full-court press.
That’s how that goes, right?
Manton used its new defensive scheme to give McBain Northern Michigan Christian fits and hand the Comets their first loss of the season, 57-41 Tuesday at home.
“My whole career had been a man-to-man team, get in your face,” Rangers head coach Ryan Hiller said. “We haven’t played a lick of man this year. So it’s been a big change on my part, adapting to the restrictions and not having contact all those weeks and having a young team. Our goal was to cause much havoc as possible, and hope teams don’t have time to practice against it.”
Manton stayed within a game of Highland Conference leader McBain with the win, in which they also employed a box-and-one halfcourt defense to contain NMC star Trevin Winkle.
Most Highland teams play man-to-man or zone defense. NMC (8-1, 4-1 Highland) attacked Manton (5-1, 3-1 Highland) with a zone Tuesday, and the Rangers were able to carve out enough 3-pointers in the zone’s holes to hold it off.
“We’ve worked on that all year and it’s been one of our strong suits,” said Rangers senior guard Kaleb Moore said, who scored a game-high 25 points, along with seven assists and six steals. “We’ve really gotten good at it, but teams are starting to try and figure us out, so we’ve been working at it again.”
The Rangers get another shot at McBain next Wednesday at home. A win could force a tie atop the league, although the Highland isn’t officially recognizing champions this year because of so many canceled games forcing unbalanced schedules.
“NMC is a great team and the Winkle kid is one of the best players in the area,” Hiller said. “We really keyed on him tonight. We doubled him every time he touched the ball. Our defense had enough steals and and got some deflections in there. The press kind of caused some havoc and we gained momentum at the right time in the fourth quarter.”
Winkle — the only player in the Record-Eagle coverage area that’s in the leaders in all five major stat categories (points, rebounds, assists, steals, blocks) this season — was limited to 12 points, 10 rebounds, three steals and a perfect 6-for-6 at the line.
He fouled out with more than three minutes left, and Manton’s lead expanded from 10 points to 16 in his absence.
“He’s a good player and we just tried to take him out of the game,” Moore said. “(Dreden Morrow) did a good job on him.”
Morrow also hit a big 3-pointer for his only points of the game, knocking one down at the first quarter’s buzzer that gave Manton a 17-15 lead. The Rangers wouldn’t trail again after that.
Blake Dezeeuw added nine points and seven rebounds for the Comets, while Seth VanHaitsma chipped in nine points and Andrew Eisenga scored seven.
“They come out in a box and one against Trev, which was which was smart on their part,” McBain NMC head coach Kyle Benthem said. “I need my other guys to just go to the rim. We’ve been working at finishing at the rim and we’ve been fading. ... I don’t know what happened tonight. Those shots usually fall, but for whatever reason we were intimidated tonight, which is beyond me.”
Manton’s supporting cast did its job, with Luke Puffer scoring 12 points, Jacob Rupert grabbing eight boards, Kyle Hudson seven boards and Lucas McKernan came up big with 10 points and six assists.
McBain NMC started the third quarter with a 6-2 run before Johnathan Traxler’s 3-pointer put the Rangers back up seven. The Comets wouldn’t get closer than four from there.
“We’ve got to learn to not hang our heads,” Benthem said. “When Trev got in foul trouble, we just hung our heads for whatever reason tonight. I have to figure that out.”
So far, NMC played every game but one on the road this season.
After Friday’s game at McBain, the Comets play the rest of the regular season at home.
The Rangers travel Thursday to Beal City and Friday to Mason County Eastern.