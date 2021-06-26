MANISTEE — A pair of low scoring games titled in the Manistee Saints’ favor Sunday.
The Saints defeated the Midland Coyotes 3-0 and 3-2 in a doubleheader Sunday that was postponed by Saturday’s rain.
Lucas Weinert was the offensive leader in the opener notching three hits from the lead-off spot for the Saints. He batted in a run and scored one as well.
TC St. Francis graduate Keaton Peck tore up the base paths with three steals and two runs scored for the Saints to make it 3-0.
Roddy MacNeil earned the win with six quality innings of four-hit baseball, striking out eight batters. Alex Strickland added and RBI and a hit and Sam Schmitt added a hit as well.
The Saints jumped to a 2-0 lead in the first inning of the nightcap but needed some magic in the bottom of the sixth to win the game 3-2.
Strickland kept his hot bat alive with two more hits and an RBI in the second win. Sam Schmitt and Martin Foley had the only other hits for Manistee.
Kyle Gorski earned the win from the mound after six innings of work in which he allowed five hits, four walks and struck out three.
The Saints were able to overcome four team errors and Foley’s RBI single in the sixth saved the day.