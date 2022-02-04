MANISTEE — Looking out the window these days and its snow for as far as the eye can see. A glance at the thermometer makes one shiver as it shows the temperature barely at 10 degrees all too often.
But soon it will be spring. Then summer will arrive, with warmer temperatures and more visits from what they say is the sun. Hopefully, the Major League Baseball League will have a full spring training and the regular season starts on time.
Perhaps one can start dreaming about summer and baseball with the news that the Manistee Saints amateur baseball club has been awarded a National Amateur Baseball Federation Major Regional tournament for the first time ever.
Saints’ general manager Phil Kliber, who spent many years as a player and later field manager of the team before hanging up his uniform and leaving the dugout, was beaming when he got the news.
“I’m really happy we got the tournament,” Kliber side. “It’s special. There’s never been an NABF tournament staged this far north.
“If we have a nice tournament, and it’s successful, I’m hoping that’s something we can do every year,” Kliber continued. “I’m sure if we have a successful tournament, they’ll like us to do it.”
Kliber is pretty certain it was the facilities in Manistee, especially the condition of the field (which was named after him prior to the start of last season) at Rietz Park that held sway in the decision-making process.
Pinconning was awarded the regional last year, but the NABF wasn’t completely happy with the facilities and began looking around for another venue.
Manistee is just one of six different sites to be awarded a major regional, including Brooklyn; Fort Wayne, Ind.; Hackensack, N.J.; Kankakee, Ill.; and Youngstown, Ohio.
“From my perspective, I think it’s a feather in our cap,” Kliber added. “Also, it’s a feather in the community’s cap that they selected a place like us to hold their tournament.
“It’ll be interesting to see who they send us,” Kliber continued. “I’m thinking that those far south teams in southern Michigan, teams like Detroit Jet Box and Pontiac ... they may send them south, instead of north.”
The Saints have no control over which teams will be assigned to the Manistee regional. Everything will be handled by the NABF, and assignments are still a long way off.
It’s entirely possible, but certainly not guaranteed that Manistee could see middle-of-the-state teams, such as Midland and Grand Rapids.
One thing that is known is the tournament schedule. It will run from July 28-31. Eligible teams for the regional must advance from their respective leagues and will be announced in early July.
Regional winners advance to play in the NABF World Series in Battle Creek the following week.
The NABF is the oldest national amateur baseball organization in existence, holding national tournaments in eight different age groups since 1914.