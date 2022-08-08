BATTLE CREEK — Despite a dazzling display in pool play of the National Amateur Baseball Federation World Series last week, the Manistee Saints were ousted in the tournament’s quarterfinals.
After a dramatic comeback win from down 5-0 against Hackensack that ended with Lucas Richardson’s two-out, two-RBI walkoff single on Friday, the Saints tried to carry that momentum into Saturday. But the Chicago Clout kept the Saints from completing back-to-back come-from-behind wins, knocking off Manistee 10-9 in extra innings of the fourth game of four quarterfinal battles in the 2022 Charlie Blackburn Major NABF World Series.
Down 1-0 after the top of the first inning, the Saints rallied quickly to score three times in their half of the frame. Jake Finkbeiner doubled to bring in two with one out, and he later scored when Alex Schmitt reached on an error. Manistee increased its lead to three at 4-1 in the second thanks to an RBI single from Sam Schmitt after a Lucas Weinert two-bagger.
The Saints scored another in the bottom of the third on a Tommy Reid fielder’s choice groundout, but the Clout got the run back in the fourth on a bases-loaded walk. Chicago slowly clawed its way back into the game, scoring twice in the fifth to cut the deficit to 5-4 and then taking the lead in the sixth with two more runs.
Danny Passinault’s clutch double to right tied the ballgame at 6-6 in the bottom of the eighth. The game remained knotted at 6-6 until the top of the 11th inning when Chicago scored four times to take a commanding 10-6 lead.
But the Saints refused to roll over.
Manistee came back strong in the bottom half of the frame. Reid singled with one out and Weinert followed with a walk to put two men on base. Dom Palamara tripled them both home and ignited a rally that just didn’t have enough fuel. Palamara later scored on a sacrifice fly from Luke Linder to make it 10-9, but a sharp lineout to centerfield from Finkbeiner ended the game and the Saints’ hopes for a World Series title.
Saturday’s defeat marked the second straight season the Saints were sent home in the quarterfinals. Sam Schmitt took the loss, giving up four runs (two earned) on four hits with two strikeouts and no walks. Marty MacDonald got the start and the no-decision. He threw four innings of three-hit ball but gave up four earned runs with a punchout and four walks.
Reid finished the day 3-for-6 with an RBI and a run scored. Twos were wild for Finkbeiner, who had two hits with two RBI and two runs scored. Passinault was the only other Saint with a multi-hit day, going 2-for-5 with an RBI.
The Saints end their season 28-13.
