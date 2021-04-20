Saints

2021 Manistee Saints Schedule

Date/Opponent/Place

Sat. 5-Jun, North MI Dogmen, Boyne City

Sun. 6-Jun, North MI Dogmen, Manistee

Sat. 12-Jun, MSA, Howell

Sun. 13-Jun, MSA, Howell

Wed. 16-Jun, G.R. Brewers, Big Rapids

Sat. 19-Jun, G.R. Brewers, Grand Rapids

Sun. 20-Jun, G.R. Brewers, Grand Rapids

Wed. 23-Jun, G.R. Brewers, Big Rapids

Sat. 26-Jun, Midland Coyotes, Manistee

Sun. 27-Jun, Midland Coyotes, Manistee

Wed. 7-Jul, G.R. Brewers, Big Rapids

Sat. 10-Jul, Midland Tribe, Manistee

Sun. 11-Jul, Midland Tribe, Manistee

Wed. 14-Jul, G.R. Brewers, Big Rapids

Sat. 17-Jul, North MI Dogmen, Manistee

Sun. 18-Jul, North MI Dogmen, Manistee

Sat. 24-Jul, MSA,  Manistee

Thur. 29-Jul, NABF, Midland

Fri. 30-Jul, Regional, Midland

Sat. 31-Jul, Tournament, Midland

Sun. 1-Aug, (Rain date), Midland

