2021 Manistee Saints Schedule
Date/Opponent/Place
Sat. 5-Jun, North MI Dogmen, Boyne City
Sun. 6-Jun, North MI Dogmen, Manistee
Sat. 12-Jun, MSA, Howell
Sun. 13-Jun, MSA, Howell
Wed. 16-Jun, G.R. Brewers, Big Rapids
Sat. 19-Jun, G.R. Brewers, Grand Rapids
Sun. 20-Jun, G.R. Brewers, Grand Rapids
Wed. 23-Jun, G.R. Brewers, Big Rapids
Sat. 26-Jun, Midland Coyotes, Manistee
Sun. 27-Jun, Midland Coyotes, Manistee
Wed. 7-Jul, G.R. Brewers, Big Rapids
Sat. 10-Jul, Midland Tribe, Manistee
Sun. 11-Jul, Midland Tribe, Manistee
Wed. 14-Jul, G.R. Brewers, Big Rapids
Sat. 17-Jul, North MI Dogmen, Manistee
Sun. 18-Jul, North MI Dogmen, Manistee
Sat. 24-Jul, MSA, Manistee
Thur. 29-Jul, NABF, Midland
Fri. 30-Jul, Regional, Midland
Sat. 31-Jul, Tournament, Midland
Sun. 1-Aug, (Rain date), Midland