SWIMMING
Boys swimming and diving Lower Peninsula rankings
Division 1
1. Ann Arbor Pioneer
2. Northville
3 Saline
4. Holland West Ottawa
5. Macomb Dakota
6. Detroit Catholic Central
7. Brighton
8. Salem
9. Zeeland West
10. Bloomfield Hills
Honorable Mention: Hudsonville, Novi, Ann Arbor Huron, Rochester, South Lyon.
Division 2
1. Detroit Jesuit
2. Grosse Pointe South
3. Ann Arbor Skyline
4. Birmingham Groves
5. Birmingham Seaholm
6. Portage Northern
7. Jenison
8. Byron Center
9. Battle Creek Lakeview
10. Portage Central
Honorable Mention: Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central, Fenton, Grand Rapids Northview, Dexter.
Division 3
1. East Grand Rapids
2. Holland Christian
3. Spring Lake
4. Pinckney
5. Bloomfield Hills Cranbrook Kingswood
6. Grand Rapids Christian
7. Mason
8. Hamilton
9. Manistee
10. Milan
Honorable Mention: Battle Creek Harper Creek, Otsego, Dundee, Allegan, Flint Powers.