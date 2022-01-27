Swim photo

SWIMMING

Boys swimming and diving Lower Peninsula rankings

Division 1

1. Ann Arbor Pioneer

2. Northville

3 Saline

4. Holland West Ottawa

5. Macomb Dakota

6. Detroit Catholic Central

7. Brighton

8. Salem

9. Zeeland West

10. Bloomfield Hills

Honorable Mention: Hudsonville, Novi, Ann Arbor Huron, Rochester, South Lyon.

Division 2

1. Detroit Jesuit

2. Grosse Pointe South

3. Ann Arbor Skyline

4. Birmingham Groves

5. Birmingham Seaholm

6. Portage Northern

7. Jenison

8. Byron Center

9. Battle Creek Lakeview

10. Portage Central

Honorable Mention: Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central, Fenton, Grand Rapids Northview, Dexter.

Division 3

1. East Grand Rapids

2. Holland Christian

3. Spring Lake

4. Pinckney

5. Bloomfield Hills Cranbrook Kingswood

6. Grand Rapids Christian

7. Mason

8. Hamilton

9. Manistee

10. Milan

Honorable Mention: Battle Creek Harper Creek, Otsego, Dundee, Allegan, Flint Powers.

Follow @Jamescook14 on Twitter.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you