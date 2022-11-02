MANISTEE — The road hasn’t been easy for Manistee. And it will continue that way come Friday.
After holding strong on defense for a one-point road victory against the 9-0 Boyne City Ramblers last Friday, Manistee now has a program milestone well within their reach. A win Friday over Gladstone would secure Manistee’s first-ever football district championship in 73 years of the program’s existence.
“It reinforces to the kids that what you do in the offseason, what you do in practice, what you do in school, that if those things are done right and done at a really high level they can lead to rewards,” Manistee head coach Troy Bytwork said. “We want to go up north and bring home something. That’s what we’re hoping for, what we’re striving for. That’s what we believe.”
For the first time since Manistee’s undefeated regular season in 2018, the football program has won four games in a row. The fourth win marked just the second playoff win in 73 years. The first came in the pandemic-plagued 2020 season when Manistee topped winless Kalkaska, 62-6, in a year when every team made the postseason.
Quarterback Jeff Huber said the team isn’t focused on the possibility of a first district championship. Instead, the focus is on doing their job.
“If we do that, the accolades will follow,” Huber said. “We’re feeling confident. We’re having our best weeks of practice. So as long as we keep focusing in practice and getting done what we need to get done, we’re going to keep feeling confident.”
With last week’s stunning upset over the previously undefeated Ramblers, Manistee now owns a 2-8 record in the postseason. They hope to make it 3-8 on Friday when they battle Gladstone.
“Our 6-3 record in the regular season was hard-fought through a difficult conference slate and was prepping us for this late-season action when the weather gets bad and the opponents get tough,” Bytwork said. “We were confident going into last week, and we’ll be confident again going into Friday.”
Bytwork has spoken to his players about avoiding the pitfalls of a letdown after last week’s win. The head coach told his team Monday at practice that he didn’t even want to hear Boyne City’s name mentioned this week. Not out of any disrespect for what Bytwork called a “great team” that played a “helluva game,” but because the focus has to be on Gladstone.
The message is that they should not be satisfied with just one win.
“They can reminisce and relive that 10 years, 20 years, 30 years from now. But that game is done and over with,” Bytwork said. “Obviously it was great, and some would deem it one of the best wins — if not the best win — in modern history for Manistee football. ... If we’re going to cement what we want to cement, we’ve got to be looking ahead to the next one.”
Gladstone doesn’t have a recent history of postseason success either, going 0-3 since the 2007 season when they last won a district championship and then lost in the regional round. But, just like Manistee, they are hot at the right time.
Gladstone is riding a three-game win streak into battle Friday, topping Gaylord and Escanaba to close out the regular season and then Elk Rapids, 51-14, in the first round of the playoffs Saturday. In those three games, Gladstone has scored 120 points and allowed just 41.
Bytwork said Manistee will have to keep up the physical play to top Gladstone, something that should not be a problem.
Manistee has three-year starters at quarterback in Huber and at tackle in Caden VanSickle along with a four-year starter at guard in Carter Fredericks to complement a talented young core with the likes of sophomore running back Kaden Kott.
“We’ve got size up front. We’ve got strength up front. We’ve got size in the backfield. We’ve got enough speed,” Bytwork said. “And we’ve started to become more violent hitters on defense, and we’re going to need to keep that up.”
Manistee will leave for Gladstone at 9 a.m. and then stop for a walkthrough at St. Ignace High School’s football field before riding the final two hours.
“Once we’re leaving St. Ignace, that’s the time to get our heads in a place for what we expect to be a competitive game,” Bytwork said.
Huber and his teammates are prepared for what’s ahead. The senior QB said the entire team is focused and that the chemistry has been a big reason for their success.
“Everyone’s doing their job extremely well and playing hard for each other. Good outcomes are coming out of that,” he said.
Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. with a district championship and a ticket to the regionals on the line.
“Every extra week get is just as exciting as any other week,” Huber said. “We’d love to keep extending the season. Everyone on this team loves playing football, and that’s what we’re here to do.”
