MANISTEE — Manistee's football games with McBain this week have been canceled because of a COVID-19 quarantine.
Manistee Area Public Schools administrators learned Sunday a student tested positive, and a resulting quarantine of some Manistee High School students left the Chippewas without enough players to face McBain.
"We talked to the Health Department for guidance," Manistee athletic director Kevin Schmutzler said. "The quarantine of students includes a number of football players."
Varsity head coach Troy Bytwork said about one-quarter of the Chippewas varsity and junior varsity players are in quarantine.
The game counts as a loss for the Chips, unless McBain finds another opponent this weekend. Manistee still qualifies for the playoffs. Any team playing four contests during this fall's shortened six-game season qualifies for the postseason.
"We unfortunately have to take the lump," Schmutzler said. "We're trying to be very cautious and we wanted to make an educated decision."
The football players are quarantined until Tuesday, and Schmutzler said the hope is the Chippewas can get in several practices next week and participate in the playoffs. The team isn't practicing until Tuesday.
"We should be fine," Bytwork said. "I can't go into too much detail because of privacy."
Jeannine Taylor, Public Information Officer for District Health Department #10, said she didn't have any information regarding the Manistee football decision, and said cancellation of sporting events would be up to the schools to decide.
A Kennedy Elementary School staff member tested positive for COVID-19 last week, resulting in school cancellation at Kennedy from Oct. 14 through Friday, when the Chippewas would have hosted McBain.
The Chippewas (4-1) currently sit as a the top seed in their playoff district. That could change if Friday's game becomes a forfeit. If McBain finds another game, the Chips wouldn't receive a loss and still would have enough games to qualify for the playoffs.
The Baldwin at Central Lake football game scheduled for Friday also has been canceled. The Panthers (0-5) forfeited the last two weeks to Brethren and Bear Lake because of student eligibility issues, and will do the same Friday, athletic director Rick Heitmeyer said.
The Trojans would improve to 2-4 after beating Charlton Heston academy 46-6 last week.
