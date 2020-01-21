FIFE LAKE — Chase Ingersoll and Jayden Alfred went a little psycho Tuesday evening.
In the end, Alfred’s Mancelona team found itself atop the Ski Valley Conference, with a little help from Gaylord St. Mary.
In between, the duo scored nearly half the points in a wild, high-scoring affair in Tuesday’s Ski Valley Conference boys basketball game at Forest Area. The Ironmen prevailed 75-69.
Alfred and Ingersoll battled almost point-for-point in a frenetic, run-and-gun contest. Alfred scored 36 points and Ingersoll 33.
“I was running the floor all night,” Ingersoll said. “It’s tiring doing that, but it was fun.”
“It was tiring,” Alfred said. “A lot of running, a lot of not running the offense, but more cutting up and down the floor. A fast break, psycho type of basketball.”
Alfred, a junior 6-foot-3 guard who was the tallest player in the game, erupted for 13 first-quarter points and finished the opening half with 20.
Ingersoll, meanwhile, put up 14 by halftime and then ripped off 19 more in the second half, leading a charge as the Warriors (4-4, 2-4 SVC) rallied every time it appeared the Ironmen (7-2, 6-1) had the game almost salted away.
“We knew that that’s the type of game they want to play, too, but we don’t change for other people because that’s what we’re successful at,” Mancelona head coach Brian Sheridan said. “Chase is another one of the great players in the Ski Valley. When he and Jayden were battling it was fun to watch.”
In a span of under a minute and a half in the fourth quarter, the two scored all 11 points, with each eclipsing 30 for the game during that run. Ingersoll’s 3-pointer with 5:24 remaining cut the deficit to nine and his bucket at 4:30 drew the Warriors within seven.
Justin Ackler’s acrobatic floater put the Mancelona lead back at 10 with four minutes left. Back-to-back 3-pointers from Domenic Hart lopped the lead down to seven with 34 ticks left and the Warriors stole an inbound pass with 18.6 remaining, but the Ironmen held over the waning seconds.
“On the defensive side, we just couldn’t get stops and we needed to get more stops,” Ingersoll said. “A couple more stops and you’re in the game and you win the game.”
St. Mary defeated first-place Pellston 59-54, forging a three-way tie atop the Ski Valley between Mancelona, the Snowbirds (8-1, 6-1) and Hornets (7-1, 5-1). They each have won one and lost one against the others, with the second half of the league slate just around the corner.
Three keys dates later in the SVC schedule — Mancelona at St. Mary on Feb. 5, Mancelona at Pellston on Feb. 19 and St. Mary at Pellston on Feb. 26. Johannesburg-Lewiston is 4-2 in league play and also could be a big factor, with two games against the Snowbirds remaining and one each with the Ironmen and Hornets.
Palmer added 13 points and 12 rebounds for Mancelona, Oumar Sy nine points and Johnny Ancel came off the bench for six points and six rebounds. Alfred added 10 rebounds and three assists.
“That’s his game, getting all those offensive rebounds, getting loose balls, and he showed it tonight,” Sheridan said of Palmer, who grabbed three offensive boards. “Pretty aggressive on offense. He’s an unorthodox player that’s really hard to guard.”
Hart scored 16 off the bench, hitting 4 of 6 from downtown, to back up Ingersoll’s effort. John Stosio and Lane Lindsay each added seven.
“We are challenged vertically, so we want to make it up where we can on the court,” Forest Area second-year head coach Ethan McCarthy said. “We’ve got bodies that can run. This is the first year we’ve actually have a full bench where I can pull people off the bench and trust them going in.”
The Warriors spread out rebounding, with Stosio leading the way with eight. Eric Burke added seven, Phoenix Mulholland six and Ingersoll six. Lindsay chipped in five assists and three steals. Ingersoll also had three assists and five steals.
“They’re a dangerous team,” Sheridan said of Forest Area. “I told a lot of people that at the start of the season. They’re the one team that I don’t look forward to playing, because you never know. Their kids are fearless.”
