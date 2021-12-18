TRAVERSE CITY — Good defense turns into good offense.
That is why the Traverse City Central Trojans spend the first hour of every practice working on stopping their opponent.
That hard work paid off Friday night, especially for Carson Bourdo. The senior point guard had six steals — each one of them resulting in a made basket — against Marquette in a 61-38 home win. Half of Bourdo’s game-high 24 points were the direct result of forcing a turnover.
Central (1-2) kept hands in passing lanes all night, got in Marquette’s face on each possession and rarely allowed an easy basket until the game was well out of reach. The Trojans showed smart decision-making, patience and didn’t force many shots, instead taking it to the hoop for a high-percentage shot.
“We were on, today,” Bourdo said.
Central led from tip to buzzer, building a 20-7 lead after the first quarter behind nine points from Bourdo and eight from Anthony Ribel. Bourdo had back-to-back steals followed by a fast-break layup, and Ribel dropped in two pull-up threes with a defender in his face.
Bourdo opened the second quarter with a triple from the corner followed by another steal and easy bucket that forced a Marquette timeout. The 30-second break didn’t help Marquette (0-1). Ribel knocked down a 3-pointer of his own and Bourdo played pickpocket again with another ho-hum layup for a 30-7 lead.
The Trojans led by 17 at the break, 32-15, and expanded that lead to 22 at 49-27 by the end of the third quarter.
“We’ve been working really, really hard in practice,” Ribel said. “The guys on this team — one through 13 — have been amazing to play with. We’re just getting started.”
Central head coach Stephen Draper took out most of his starters and played his bench for the final 5:46. Senior Benjamin Van Ness got a wide-open look from the 3-point arc in the fourth quarter. Van Ness was so wide open that he looked quizically at Draper and the bench as if wondering what to do. Starting center Kadyn Warner let him know exactly what to do when he shouted from the bench, “Shoot it!”
Van Ness turned and let it fly. The ball tickled nothing but twine for a 55-30 Trojans’ lead.
Jonathan Dutmers also elicited loud cheers from the bench and student section when he drained the second of three free throws to notch the junior’s first varsity point.
“He’s been in the gym all fall. He’s been working his tail off, so it was really nice to see him make that free throw,” Ribel said of Dutmers.
“Nobody deserves it more than he did,” Bourdo chimed in.
Bourdo’s 24 points came on 11-of-15 shooting to go along with the six aforementioned steals, six rebounds and two assists. Ribel scored all 13 of his points in the first half. Van Ness and Warner each finished with five points and three rebounds. Miles Smith and Brayden Halliday both had four points.
The Trojans’ first win of the season comes after starting with losses to Dearborn and Muskegon.
“Getting that first win is always great,” Bourdo said. “Love this team. Love these guys. Love playing with these guys.”
The victory assures this Trojan squad will not join the dubious distinction of the 2016-17 Central team — the last to open a season with three straight losses. The ‘16-17 team actually dropped six in a row before tallying win No. 1 against Alpena.
“We knew Marquette plays really hard, and we just knew we had to battle and really had to compete to get this win,” Ribel said.
Draper said Friday was the first time this season — including preseason scrimmages — that the Trojans have gone up against a half-court, man-to-man traditional defense. Central has faced a full-court press in every game, which Draper said made it difficult to execute their game plan.
“This is the first time we’ve actually been able to run our offense. That was definitely a welcome change,” Draper said.
Central plays the fourth of a string of five straight nonconference games to start the season when they visit Saginaw on Wednesday. The Trojans start the New Year with a home contest against intracity foe Traverse City St. Francis on Jan. 4 and then open Big North Conference action with a Friday night tilt at home against Cadillac on Jan. 7. Crosstown rival Traverse City West hosts the Trojans on Jan. 18.
For now, the Trojans will celebrate their first win.
“Our guys competed the entire game,” Draper said. “I’m pretty thrilled about that. We played really hard.”