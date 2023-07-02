TRAVERSE CITY — The Traverse City Pit Spitters saw the Kalamazoo Growlers get a little closer in their rearview mirror as the two Northwoods League squads race toward the finish line of the Great Lakes East Division.
The Pit Spitters had the chance both Saturday and Sunday to close out the division as champions of the first half to guarantee a spot in the playoffs come August. But they could not drop that magic number down from one to zero, instead dropping games to the Rockford Rivets and the Kokomo Jackrabbits.
Traverse City maintains a half-game lead in the Great Lakes East, but the hard-charging Growlers have now won six in a row and are 8-2 in their last 10 games after beating the Kenosha Kingfish by a 10-4 final Sunday to improve to 20-13. The Pit Spitters' two losses and their 5-5 record in their last 10 contests move them to 21-13. Rockford, which also lost Sunday, is now in third place at 19-14 and 1.5 games behind the first-place Pit Spitters.
But the Pit Spitters' hold on first place is certainly tenuous, especially after a 3-0 loss to fifth-place Kokomo on Sunday.
Traverse City managed just five hits — all singles — against Jackrabbit pitching at Turtle Creek Stadium. Camden Traficante, Evan Orzech, Glenn Miller, Parker Brosius and Jack Crighton each tallied a hit, but none could push across a run.
Kokomo took an early 1-0 lead in the top of the first inning on a wild pitch with two outs from Traverse City starter Noah Samol. Samol nearly escaped unscathed after giving up back-to-back singles to start the inning. A sacrifice bunt and a strikeout put Samol just an out away, but an errant pitch on a 2-2 count scored Tyler Cate. Samol struck out Isaac Kim swinging on the next pitch.
The Jackrabbits pushed across two in the top of the sixth after a leadoff triple from Filip Sarota followed by a Karson Hesser single. Mitch White then came on in relief and allowed Hesser to score on an RBI fielder's choice groundout to make it 3-0.
Kyle Cortner held it down in relief for Kokomo, going three innings and allowing just one hit and one walk with one strikeout to earn the save. Stephen Schissler got the win, tossing six innings of four-hit ball with three punchouts and a pair of free passes.
Samol took the loss for the Pit Spitters, going just one inning and allowing one run on two hits with two strikeouts and no walks. Aren Gustafson went four innings in relief, allowing five hits with three walks. White pitched three innings and lowered his ERA to a paltry 0.64.
The Pit Spitters could have clinched the Great Lakes East on Saturday had they defeated the Rivets, but Rockford came out swinging with a dozen hits in an 8-5 home victory.
The Rivets took a 3-0 lead into the top of the fourth inning, but the Pit Spitters struck for three runs to knot the game at 3-3 and give them some hope to punch their ticket to the playoffs with a division title.
The Pit Spitters opened the frame with four straight singles from Miller, Colin Summerhill, Orzech and Brendan Summerhill to bring in Miller. Colin Summerhill scored on a wild pitch, and Orzech came home on an RBI groundout from Tyler Minnick to make it 3-3.
But the Rivets immediately took the lead back in the bottom of the inning with one run and then tallied three more in the fifth to pull away.
The Pit Spitters attempted a comeback with single runs in the eighth and ninth, but the deficit was too much to overcome.
Nate Blain was saddled with the loss after going four innings and allowing four runs (three earned) on six hits with two walks and a strikeout.
The Pit Spitters hope the third time is the charm with a chance to win the Great Lakes East at home on Monday against Kokomo. Ethan Foley, and his 1.98 ERA, takes the mound with a 7:05 p.m. first pitch.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.